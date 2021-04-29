Machine Gun Kelly Surprises Fans With Brand New Song “Love Race” Featuring Kellin Quinn

Singer Machine Gun Kelly's fans were in for a surprise when the singer announced that he was releasing a new song. The singer took to his Instagram and revealed a day ago that he was going to release a new song. And on 29th April, he shared a post and informed that his song was out now.

Machine Gun Kelly's new song

Machine Kelly's new song's name is Love Race and also features singer Kellin Quinn. MGK surprised his fans with the sudden release of the song. The singer just one day ago informed the fans about the new song. The singer shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram and wrote "new song out now “love race”".

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been making headlines ever since the rumours of them dating started circulating. The duo confirmed their relationship by posting pictures of each other on their respective social media handles. The couple first met during the shoot for MGK's music video Bloody Valentine that featured Megan Fox and the duo has been inseparable since then. MGK shared a series of photos with Megan Fox on his Instagram. While sharing the photos, the singer wrote, "I wear your blood around my neck". One of the photos from the series actually featured a pendant with a drop of blood in it.

Megan Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green for almost 10 years before they got a divorce in 2020. Megan Fox has three children from her previous marriage with actor Brian Austin Green.

On the work front, MGK on March 12th 2021 released a single called DayWalker featuring Corpse Husband. MGK made his film debut in Beyond the Lights, a romantic drama in which he played the role of a shallow, self-important rapper named Kid Culprit. The singer had a recurring role in the comedy-drama series Roadies as Wes, a former Pearl Jam roadie. MGK next played the role of Felix in the Netflix film Bird Box, and portrayed drummer Tommy Lee in The Dirt, a 2019 Netflix drama about the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe.

Source: Machine Gun Kelly IG