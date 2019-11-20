Madonna Gives Fans Fitness Goals Through Her Instagram Posts

Referred to as The Queen of Pop, Madonna is an American singer, dancer, songwriter, and businesswoman. The singer has been lauded and has received many accolades for her extraordinary work in the industry. According to the Guinness World Records, the singer is noted as the best-selling female recording artist of all time. The 61-year-old singer is not only known for her prolific work but also for being a huge inspiration when it comes to fitness.

As fans can see in her Instagram posts, she keeps giving them fitness goals - be it a live performance or at a party. The singer reportedly manages her enviable physique and skin by eating right, working out and mostly dancing. Here are three of Madonna's videos that teach fans how to have a perfect leg day at the gym without going to one.

Also read | Madonna's Video Shows Her Drinking Urine On Her IGTV Post; Here's Why

Starting with Warm-up...

In the video, Madonna is seen practising her dance moves which seem to look like a warm-up. Warm-up is the first stage before working out. It helps in keeping your body flexible and improves in moves.

Also read | Madonna Says 'queen Is Never Late' After Being Sued For Delaying Show

Then begin with Squats

In the video, Madonna is seen twerking but in fitness terms, one could call it squats. Squats are very efficient in making your legs strong. Squats is very good for the lower body, and as it keeps it toned.

Also read | Camila Cabello Pays Tribute To Madonna In Her SNL Performance

End with Sumo-squats

In the start of the video, Madonna flaunts her toned, well-carved legs and is walking towards the camera and then she takes a tip and sits on the lowered chair. This could also be seen as sumo-squats in fitness language. Sumo-squats helps in structuring your inner thighs.

Also read | Taylor Swift Praises Madonna For "an Outstanding Show"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.