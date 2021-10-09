Madonna Made Jimmy Fallon 'very Nevous' During Promotion Of 'Madame X' Documentary; Watch

The latest episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was action-packed. Not only because the guest was one of the greats of the world, but also because the turn of events went out of control and it made Jimmy Fallon very nervous. Madonna was the special star at the weekend show, and there was much more than talking.

The pop artist, being her spontaneous self, made Jimmy Fallon very nervous with her act. She stole the whole show by lying down on Fallon's desk who then nervously tried to cover her up with his jacket.

Madonna stole the show!

Madonna appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show to promote her documentary Madame X which traces the journey of her Madame X tour. The veteran artist did the unexpected in an attempt to 'disturb the peace.'

It all started with Fallon asking Madonna what was in store for viewers with her new documentary. The 63-year-old then began by sharing that art was important in people's lives and people did not 'emphasise it enough.' She then said that she was inpired by writer James Baldwin. Madonna then shared that he was a 'great source of inspiration' for the show and that one of his quotes mentioned repeatedly in the show was that artists were present to 'disturb the peace'. The Grammy winner then hoped that she disturbed not just the host's peace, but the viewers' peace too when they watch the show and that this was 'the best way.'

As Fallon mentioned her getting in 'good trouble', she jumped on Fallon's desk and did the unexpected. While the host shouted "stop it" in embarrassment and tried to cover her with his jacket, Madonna joked, "No one's gonna see anything, my god!" Watch the incident here:

Madonna's question for Jimmy Fallon in interview

She then went on to say that life was not about interviews and then told Fallon that she wanted to have some 'adult conversation. When the host asked if she felt she was 'talking to an adult' now, Madonna stated that he seemed to be some 'kind of conflict' and asked him if she visited a therapist.

Madonna's Madame X documentary

Madame X documentary was released on October 8 and is available exclusively on Paramount +. It traces Madonna's 11th concert tour in support of her 2019 album Madame X.