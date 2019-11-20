Madonna: The Queen Of Pop Singer's Troubled Dating History

Madonna popularly known as the Queen of Pop is an American actor, singer, songwriter, and businesswoman. Her notable work includes Confessions on a Dance Floor, Frozen, Take a Bow, Hung Up, Like a virgin, Vogue, 4 minutes, Music and many more. Madonna is regarded as the female recording artist of all the time by Guinness World Records and she has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. Although she has sparked many controversies throughout her career, her work is critically acclaimed. Madonna’s dating history is as colourful as her music career. Here is the timeline of her troubled dating history, as reported by several leading local and global tabloids.

Dan Gilroy

Madonna joined a pop band which was called the Breakfast Club. It was also the first band she was a part of. Madonna and Dan Gilroy were the lead vocalists of the band and they reportedly dated each other from 1979 to 1981. After that, she moved on to another band called Emmy and their relationship is said to have ended.

Jean- Michael Basquiat

Madonna was an aspiring pop artist in the year 1982 when she met an American graffiti artist Jean-Michael Basquait. Her relationship with the graffiti artist didn’t last long as she got busy with her work. He reportedly died in the year 1988 because of a heroin overdose at his own studio.

ALSO READ| Madonna's Video Shows Her Drinking Urine On Her IGTV Post; Here's Why

John Benitez

Madonna started dating John Benitez when she took the decision of mixing her professional and personal life. John has worked with her on-screen in many of her music albums like Lucky Star, Holiday, Everybody, Borderline, which were major hits of the time. Their on-screen love turned into a fully-fledged romance from the year 1983-1985. After the release of her album named Madonna in 1983, she became an overnight sensation as her album ranked at No.8 on the Billboard 200.

Sean Penn

Madonna when she began working for Hollywood, met Sean Penn in the year 1985. Their relationship was one of the most high profile relationships of the industry at the time. They got married in the same year. They got divorced in the year 1989 as it was speculated that their marriage is a violent one. Later in an interview, Madonna reportedly told a media firm that she doesn’t recall having a single conversation in four years of the marriage and that’s how she recalls their relationship.

Warren Beauty

While Madonna was just recovering from the split with her husband she played a small role with Warren Beauty in a gig. It led to a brief relationship between the two. However, they both reportedly split soon.

ALSO READ| Madonna Says 'queen Is Never Late' After Being Sued For Delaying Show

Tony Ward, Jose Canseco, Dennis Rodman, and Carlos Leon

Madonna dated model Tony Ward who has also appeared in her controversial music video Justify My Love in the year 1990. She reportedly dated the baseball player Jose Canseco in the same year. Canseco after many years reportedly said that Madonna wanted to have a child with him because he was a Cuban. Madonna was dealing with a lot of controversies and while trying to tame her image she fell in love with the NBA star Dennis Rodman but her relationship with him didn’t last long and she quickly paired up with her personal trainer Carlos Leon in the year 1994.

Guy Ritchie

Madonna had the longest relationship with the British director Guy Ritchie. They got introduced to each other at a party in the year 1998 and they got married in the year 2000 in Scotland. In the year 2008, there were rumours that the singer had an affair with a married baseball player Alex Rodriguez and later that year she announced that she is headed for a divorce with Guy Ritchie.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift, BFF Antoni Porowski Give Big Shoutout At Madonna Concert

Jesus Luz

In the year 2009, Madonna met a 22-year-old Brazilian model Jesus Luz at a steamy photoshoot with a reputed magazine. He has also made an appearance in her music video Celebration. The two called it splits in the year 2010.

Brahim Zaibat

In the year 2011, at the launch of her clothing line, Madonna’s eyes met with this young French dancer Brahim Zaibat. Reportedly opening up about her relationship with him, she said that she didn’t choose to have a relationship with a younger man. It just happened to be his age.

Kevin Sampaio

Madonna is currently rumoured to be dating a 31-year-old international model Kevin Sampaio. Kevin was born in France but moved to Portugal when he was five. They reportedly started dating after her split with Aboubakar Soumahoro in June 2017.

ALSO READ| Camila Cabello Pays Tribute To Madonna In Her SNL Performance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.