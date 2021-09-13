Madonna Turns Nostalgic At MTV Video Music Awards, Says 'came To NYC With Nothing But $35'

As Madonna snazzily opened the MTV Video Music Awards this year, she reminisced when she came to New York for the first time. She even spoke about how terrified she was during her initial days in the city and added how she had just $35 with her. Along with MTV’s 40th anniversary, Madonna also celebrated her 40-year-long career in the industry and stated how another underdog arrived in New York City.

According to the reports by Variety, Madonna opened the 2021 MTV VMAs by stating, “And they said we wouldn’t last, but we are still here, mother*******!” and further recalled the time when she visited the New York City for the first time at the age of 19. She said, “I told the taxi driver to take me to the center of it all. I came to New York City with nothing but 35 dollars and a pair of dance shoes. … I was 19 and terrified.”

While celebrating the 40th anniversary of MTV, Madonna stated that there was another underdog that arrived in New York City forty years ago hoping to create something revolutionary, and all music channels premiered in the middle of the night and called itself MTV. Adding to it, she mentioned how She and MTV found each other, and from thereon, it changed her life, changed music and created a new art form. She further stated that this was the reason why she had only one place to be tonight. Madonna also uncovered the trailer of her upcoming concert film, Madame X, available for the fans to watch on Paramount Plus on October 8, 2021.

Apart from Madonna, other popular artists who performed at the event include Jack Harlow, Ozuna, Tainy, The Kid LAROI, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Chloe, and Twenty One Pilots, Justin Bieber, Kim Petras, Polo G, Swedish House Mafia. As the event was recently held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, September 12, the winners’ list of the show was recently released, with numerous famous stars taking away the award for their stellar performances.

Image: AP