MAMAMOO's Wheein Leaves RBW Entertainment; Here Are All The Details About Her Departure

K Pop girl group MAMAMOO’s Wheein has decided to not renew her contract with her agency RBW Entertainment. Thus, she will be parting ways with her 4 member group. RBW Entertainment released an official press release to confirm the departure of Wheein.

RBW Entertainment released a press release on June 11 and confirmed that Wheein will not renew her contract with her agency, reported media outlet Koreaboo. In the press release, Wheein's agency RBW Entertainment stated that the agency has renewed the contract with three of MAMAMOO's members Solar, Moonbyul, and Hwasa. They promised to provide them with generous support to fulfil their dreams in musical activities and various fields and that the renewal of the contract was based on mutual trust and faith.

In the press release, the agency said that Wheein has been having in-depth discussions with them and her group members for a very long time. In the end, she decided not to renew her contract and that her contract is going to expire soon. They added that they fully respect her decision and they hoped that Wheein will be happy and lucky in the new chapter of life she is about to begin. They also thanked Wheein for shining with them for seven years. RBW stated that Wheein has signed an agreement with the agency due to which she will continue promoting with MAMAMOO in some activities till December 2023. At last, RBW Entertainment said that the group is preparing for their summer concert. They said they are going to show their audience good music and activities as they are MAMAMOO’S best friends. They requested the fans to give them encouragement and support.

There have been speculations among the fans that Wheein might leave MAMAMOO when the other three members renewed their contract but she did not do so. The agency denied the fact then and said that they were still discussing with Wheein.

MAMAMOO’s songs

MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl band that consists of four members, Solar, Moonbyul, Hwasa, and Wheein. They debuted in 2014 with the song Mr Ambiguous. Their full-length album Melting was released in 2016 and they garnered lots of praises for their powerful vocals and dance moves. MAMAMOO's latest venture includes a comeback with their 11th mini-album ‘WAW’ and the additional track Where Are We Now on June 2.

IMAGE COURTESY: WHEEIN/INSTAGRAM

