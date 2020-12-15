Mangeshkar Family Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Mangeshkar Family And Their Work?

Usha Mangeshkar is celebrating her birthday today, i.e. on December 15. She is a well-known singer and is also part of the Mangeshkar family tree in which Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar are two most popular vocalists. Asha Bhosle is one of the most well-known singers in Bollywood. Her career started back in 1943 and she has sung more than 12,000 songs till now. Another prominent singer in the industry is her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. She is an iconic singer, who has moved the world with her music. So on the occasion of Usha Mangeshkar's birthday, here's a quiz about Mangeshkar sisters and their family:

Also Read | Udit Narayan's Birthday: Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana wish singer

Mangeshkar Family Quiz - Questions

1) Out of the four Mangeshkar sisters, who is the eldest?

Usha Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle

Meena Mangeshkar

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary, shares throwback pics

2) When did Lata make her Kannada debut?

1967

1988

1999

1976

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Bal Thackeray on his 8th death anniversary

3) The songs "Chalte Chalte" and "Inhi Logon Ne" is sung by which sister?

Usha Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle

Meena Mangeshkar

Also Read | Armaan Malik shares poster of 'Veham', expectant fans want to see his 'cameo' in the video

4) Who sang these songs - "Bhaabhi Aayi Badi Dhoom Dhaam Se Meri Bhabhi Aayi"?

Usha Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle

Meena Mangeshkar

5) Which singer got her big break in the movie - Naya Daur (1957)?

Meena Mangeshkar

Usha Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle

6) In what year is Asha Bhosle born?

1943

1933

1932

1944

7) Which singer from the Mangeshkar family sang in these movies - Gumrah (1963), Waqt (1965), Hamraaz (1967), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1966) and Dhund (1973)?

Meena Mangeshkar

Usha Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle

8) Who sang - "Yariva nan mana", Kannada song from Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (1967)?

Meena Mangeshkar

Usha Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle

9) Which one of these singers is a student of Ustad Amir Khan?

Hridaynath Mangeshkar

Meena Mangeshkar

Usha Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar

8) When was Hridaynath Mangeshkar born?

1937

1933

1934

1935

Mangeshkar Family Quiz - Answers

The eldest is - Lata Mangeshkar Lata made her Kannada debut in 1967 for the film Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna. They are sung by Lata Mangeshkar. They are sung by Usha Mangeshkar. The singer is Asha Bhosle. Asha Bhosle is born on born 8 September 1933. The singer is Asha Bhosle. It is sung by Usha Mangeshkar. The singer is - Hridaynath Mangeshkar. Hridaynath Mangeshkar was born on 26 October 1937.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.