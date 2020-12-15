Mangeshkar Family Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Mangeshkar Family And Their Work?

Quick links:
Usha Mangeshkar is celebrating her birthday today, i.e. on December 15. She is a well-known singer and is also part of the Mangeshkar family tree in which Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar are two most popular vocalists. Asha Bhosle is one of the most well-known singers in Bollywood. Her career started back in 1943 and she has sung more than 12,000 songs till now. Another prominent singer in the industry is her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. She is an iconic singer, who has moved the world with her music. So on the occasion of Usha Mangeshkar's birthday, here's a quiz about Mangeshkar sisters and their family:
1) Out of the four Mangeshkar sisters, who is the eldest?
2) When did Lata make her Kannada debut?
3) The songs "Chalte Chalte" and "Inhi Logon Ne" is sung by which sister?
4) Who sang these songs - "Bhaabhi Aayi Badi Dhoom Dhaam Se Meri Bhabhi Aayi"?
5) Which singer got her big break in the movie - Naya Daur (1957)?
6) In what year is Asha Bhosle born?
7) Which singer from the Mangeshkar family sang in these movies - Gumrah (1963), Waqt (1965), Hamraaz (1967), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1966) and Dhund (1973)?
8) Who sang - "Yariva nan mana", Kannada song from Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (1967)?
9) Which one of these singers is a student of Ustad Amir Khan?
8) When was Hridaynath Mangeshkar born?
