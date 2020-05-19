Marathi Rap 'Ekta Koni Nahiye' Released Amid Lockdown To Spread Positivity; Read Details

Days after trending big time on social media for giving strong message against those who attacked doctors and police working amid coronavirus lockdown, many Bollywood actors have made headlines by dedicating songs to COVID-19 warriors.

Apart from Bollywood and Hollywood, many other film industries like Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and many more have come forward with different ideas to pay tribute. However, since the release of Gully Boy, India has seen a special place for rap in the music industry. But in comparison to English and Hindi rap music, Marathi rap is still emerging. However, recently, Marathi celebrities came up with a Marathi rap amidst lockdown. Take a look at the song:

Ekta Koni Nahiye : A Marathi Rap Song

The melodious song is shared by Sakhi Gokhale who is a well known Marathi theatre actor. The song features an abundant list of Marathi stars like Parna Pethe, Amey Wagh, Suvrat Joshi, Ruturaj Shinde, Saylee Phatak, Swanandi Tikekar, Shivraj Waichal, Yash Pradhan, Abhay Mahajan, Kshitish Date, Rucha Apte and many more. With this song, artists are trying to create awareness on topics like staying together, stop believing fake news, maintaining hygiene, not targetting specific communities, believing in science, and respecting the Corona warriors.

The song Eka Koni Nahiye by Marathi celebrities celebrates the spirit of positivity amidst the fear of COVID-19. The song is produced and directed by Anupam Barve and penned by many including Sujay Jadhav. The vocals are given by Parna Pethe, Alok Rajwade, Mudinja Pedi, and Saurabh Bhalerao. As soon as the song was released, it went viral on social media. Many fans and social media users started posting heart and fire emojis, describing that the song is a perfect attempt to spread social awareness in an entertaining way.

‘Jaytu Jaytu Bharatam’

This is not the first time that actors have paid tribute to corona warriors. Recently, over 200 musicians lent their voice to a new song ‘Jaytu Jaytu Bharatam’ which was composed by Shankar Mahadevan with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi. As per press release, the track celebrated "the spirit of a self-reliant India". The song Jaytu Jaytu Bharatam featured atleast 16 Indian languages and singers like Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Anup Jalota, Hariharan, SP Balasubrahmanyam, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, among others, collaborated to create this song.

