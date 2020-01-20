Marshmello's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

In a very short span of time, Marshmello has beaten the odds and had gained a lot of fame. The masked music makers and recorder shot to fame after the song Jack U, which he co-signed with Skrillex. Other than this, he has worked with stars like Selena Gomez and Khalid to deliver some of the best tracks to dance to. No one knows who's the man behind the mask, but people sure do recognise his music. Here is a list of the best Marshmello songs.

Happier

The song Happier is one of the biggest hits of Marshmello. This song was co-created by Marshmello and Bastille. This breakup song reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 and was a permanent member of the chart for about 45 weeks. The reimagined version of this Marshmello song at No. 1 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for 41 weeks. This song has over 472 million views on YouTube.

Friends

Among other things, this friend zone anthem is one of the best Marshmello songs. This song was created by Marshmello and it features Anne-Marie as the lead singer. This song is a combination of acoustic guitar and catchy vocal hook making the song a super hit. This Marshmello song has about 638 million views on YouTube.

Silence

This Marshmello song features American singer and songwriter Khalid. This R&B and EDM mix track has over 200 million streams on Spotify. This Marshmello song also has over 394 million views on YouTube.

Alone

This 2018 Marshmello song is regarded as his official anthem or calling card. This song features Marshmello going to a school where he is very unpopular but due to the music he gets famous. This song depicted a similar phenomenon as what happened in Marshmello’s career. This song is a super hit and has over 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Image courtesy: Marshmello Instagram

