Member Jae Of Popular K-pop Band DAY6 Leaves Group And Agency JYP Entertainment

Member of the popular South Korean boyband, DAY6's Jae Park has decided to part ways with the band as well his agency JYP Entertainment. The band made their debut in 2015 under the agency, which is amongst the top three entertainment companies of South Korea, and have made a name for themselves as one of the top bands of K-pop. Jae's announcement of leaving the band and the agency came a day after he personally took to his Twitter to inform fans about his hiatus.

Jae announces departure from DAY6 and JYP Entertainment

As reported by Soompi, the agency issued a statement to formally address Jae Park's decision to leave the band and the company. The statement read, ''First of all, we sincerely apologise for causing concern with sudden news to My Day, who shows much support for DAY6. Jae, who has been a member of DAY6 until now, left the team as of December 31, 2021, and his contract was terminated. We exchanged deep conversations with Jae for a long time, and following careful discussion, we decided to respect the artist’s opinion and conclude our exclusive contract.''

They also assured fans that they would continue to support the singer even after his departure by writing, ''Although our relationship with Jae has come to an end, JYP Entertainment will also cheer on Jae’s future activities with his new start. We promise to continue full support and efforts for DAY6’s activities, and we ask for continuous love and support from My Day. Thank you.''

More on Jae Park

As mentioned earlier, the announcement came after the singer took to his Twitter handle on December 31 to inform his fans that he will be taking a break from the ban's activities. He wrote, ''Hello, My Day. I am sincerely grateful for all of you who have been together with DAY6 and I. For the past six years, I have been really happy, and made memories that will last forever in my heart. I’ve had a lot of thoughts and put in a lot of work, but I am still lacking in too many areas for me to stay where I am now.''

He concluded, ''After discussions with the agency, I am sorry to tell you that I have arrived at the decision to take a break from DAY6 activities for now. I will cherish the memories of sweating and running together, crying and rejoicing together, from the past six years, and return having grown! This has been DAY6’s Jae. Thank you.''

Image: Instagram/@eajpark/Twitter/@i_wonpil_you