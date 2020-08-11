Metallica Makes Comeback On Stage With Drive-in Concerts In US And Canada

Metallica is making a come back on the stage for the first time since 2019. The band will be performing an inaugural rock act with the Encore Drive-In Nights series, screening across full-set drive-ins and outdoor theatres in the U.S. and Canada on August 29. The shows will be conducted by following all the necessary precautions.

Metallica's drive-in concert

A statement posted on the band’s website reads: “It’s been a crazy, hectic, thrilling and exciting time at Metallica HQ as the four of us have all been in the same room making music for the first time in almost a year! What’s going on?’ you ask? We’re recording a concert to appear at your local drive-in theatre… that’s what! We’ll be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with a full set screening August 29th at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theatres across the United States and Canada.” The staff will be wearing appropriate PPE kits and cars will be stationed six feet apart so as to follow the COVID-19 precautions. The tickets and payments for the show will be contactless. A list of participating theatres will be available on the Encore Drive-In Nights website and on Ticketmaster.com. According to a release, a new concert will be shot near the band’s home of Northern California on August 29. Metallica's drive-in concert will feature materials from their decades’ long career.

Also Read| Bryan Adams to perform at socially distant concert in Germany

The rock band Three Days Grace will open the concert. The tickets for which will go on sale to fans on August 12 and to the general public on August 14. One ticket gets a carload of six into the show and will include four downloads of Metallica’s S&M2, an album and concert film featuring Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony out on August 28.

Also Read| The Undertaker reveals Metallica and Limp Bizkit are his favourite rock and metal bands

About Metallica S&M2

Metallica’s S&M2 was filmed in 2019. It was in collaboration with the symphony. The brand collaborated with the symphony for the first time since 1999. Talking about their plans for the new show, the band said, “We’ve been rehearsing at HQ for a show that will be shot especially for the drive-ins at a location nearby later this week and then we’ll pass it off to our award-winning production team to then be edited and mixed at the highest standards possible to be beamed into your cars from the big screen.”

Also Read| Undertaker vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania was supposed to have a ‘Metallica’ twist

Also Read| Taylor Swift's stunning outfit changes at live concerts; check out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.