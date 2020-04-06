Michael Jackson's Iconic White Glove Sells For Over 85,000 Pounds At Auction

Pop icon Michael Jackson's famous white-glove has sold for more than 85,000 pounds at an auction in Texas. The singer wore the crystal-studded glove many times on stage and in music videos of his popular songs including Billie Jean. The piece was also a part of Jackson's stage-wear during the Bad Tour (1987-1989).

According to The Sun, the anonymous buyer received a letter confirming the piece was donated to UNICEF in 1998, alongside an envelope from the MJJ production company founded by Jackson. "I felt one glove was cool. Wearing two seemed so ordinary", Jackson had said about the glove.

It was reported last week, Jackson once owned alligators that died in a fire in the zoo of Tiger King documentary-series subject Joe Exotic.

When Jackson predicted global pandemic

Meanwhile, late King of Pop Michael Jackson had already predicted a coronavirus-like global pandemic that would wipe out a part of the human race and it was the same reason why he wore a facemask despite being mocked. The recent revelations have been made by Jackson’s ex-bodyguard, Matt Fiddes who had worked with the singer for over a decade. Fiddes spoke as the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world and has already claimed over 21,000 lives as of March 26.

According to reports, Fiddes said that Jackson knew that a natural disaster was “always there”. The singer’s ex-bodyguard further added that he was “very aware” that humanity could be wiped out any time due to a “germ that could spread”. Fiddes elaborated that it was this reason, why Jackson would go through four countries in one day sometimes and was on aeroplanes all the time.

Moreover, Fiddes reportedly even recalled that when he had jokingly asked the singer to not wear a facemask because he was embarrassed about being clicked with him when he was wearing it, Jackson would reply “Matt I can’t get ill, I can’t let my fans down”. The singer who passed away back in 2009 at the age of 50 used to say that he has many concerts lined up and he was on the earth “for a reason” and he must not damage his voice.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

