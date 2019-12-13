Songs Of Mika Singh That Have Gone On To Become Chartbusters Of 2019

Mika Singh is known for his party numbers in Bollywood films, especially for adding the extra beat and essence to the Punjabi songs that he sings. The year 2019 again saw some feet tapping songs from the Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer. Here is the list:

Dhagala Lagali, Dream Girl

This party number by Mika Singh is a reprised version of the popular Marathi folk song, Dhagala Lagali. The song belonged to the soundtrack of the 2019 hit Dream Girl which featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha while the song video also had Riteish Deshmukh along with the two. The song is sung by Mika Singh in collaboration with Meet Bros. while the lyrics have been penned down by Jyotica Tangri.

Mukhda Vekh Ke, De De Pyaar De

The Punjabi party number is a new version of an old song and now belongs to the soundtrack of the movie De De Pyaar De. Although the movie was reportedly a dud at the box office, the song managed to make it to one of the top party numbers. The video of the song features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu and Jimmy Shergill. Mika Singh has sung this song in collaboration with Dhavni Bhanushali while the lyrics have been written by Kumar.

The Bhoot Song, Housefull 4

Nawazuddin Siddique featured as a whacky ghostbuster in this party number from Housefull 4. The song has been sung by Mika Singh and the director of the movie, Farhad Samji. With some whacky lyrics, this song has been composed by Samji and Sandeep Shirodkar. The rest of the cast of Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hedge and Bobby Deol also feature in the song.

Tum Par Hum Hai Atke, Pagalpanti

Sung in collaboration with Neha Kakkar, this song of Mika Singh is from the movie Pagalpanti. The song features John Abraham and Ileana D’Cruz. The lyrics of the song has been penned down by Tanishk Bagchi. Though the movie reportedly tanked at the box office, the song has gone on to become a hit party number.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare, Pati Patni Aur Woh

Reprised version of the hit song of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare has been added to the soundtrack of the new release Pati Pati Aur Woh. The new song features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Mika Singh has let his voice to the new track along with Tulsi Kumar while the lyrics have been penned down by Tanishk Bagchi.

