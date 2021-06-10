Mika Singh's Birthday: Fans Extend Wishes, Praise Punjabi Singer's 'magical Voice'

Punjabi singer Mika Singh has been celebrating his 44th birthday on June 10, 2021, and social media platforms have been flooded with birthday wishes for the celebrated musician. He is not just famous for a series of Punjabi songs but also for his Bollywood numbers which have made it top multiple top charts in a short period. On the occasion of his birthday, fans have been remembering his impactful contribution to the music industry through his evergreen melodies. Here is a look at how his fans have been celebrating Mika's birthday.

Mika Singh's birthday wishes

Mika Singh is a popular playback singer who is best known for his powerful voice and command over the Punjabi language. His songs, Subah Hone Na De and Heer Toh Badi Sad, among others, have gained a huge fan-following amongst the fans, making him one of the most celebrated Punjabi singers in the film industry. As the singer turns 44, his fans have been finding innovative ways of wishing him through social media. A few fans have been remembering his most famous songs from the past while others have been wishing him sweet, heartfelt birthday messages. Have a look at a few of the wishes shared by fans on social media.

Mika Singh has lately been in the news as he has been extended help to the needy, through his foundation, Divine Touch. He has been helping people with COVID resources and essential items like food and clothing. A few days back, the musician had distributed cartons of food to the people in need, on a busy road in Mumbai, while the city was still under a partial lockdown. He distributed a truckload of food, in the form of langar, which is a free meal from the Sikh community kitchen. Mika Singh was heavily appreciated for his efforts and initiatives as a huge population has been struggling due to the pandemic.

