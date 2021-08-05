Miley Cyrus Supports DaBaby Following Controversy; Says 'we Can Learn From Each Other'

Miley Cyrus is offering support to DaBaby instead of "cancelling" him for his recent ignorant and homophobic rant. Cyrus, who has openly admitted to being part of the LGBTQ community by coming out as pansexual and gender fluid in 2015, extended an olive branch to DaBaby, in an attempt to create an "understanding future". Here are Miley's thoughts about the Find My Way singer -

Miley Cyrus offers DaBaby some redemption

At the Rolling Loud music festival on July 25, DaBaby sparked a major controversy. The rapper infamously made some homophobic statements while on stage and also some ignorant statements about HIV/AIDs. The Rockstar rapper has since been called out by a number of famous celebrities and has also been dropped by several upcoming music festivals.

However, Miley Cyrus does not wish to join the fray. Cyrus, who is a "proud member" of the LGBTQ+ community, spoke out in her recent post about how being queer for her was to be accepting and open-minded. She wrote about how even though social media fuels hate and anger, we don't have to "cancel" everybody we don't agree with but educate them instead. Cyrus wrote about how the way to progress was education and awareness, and not a cancellation.

"Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!", wrote Cyrus, at the end of her recent statement. She shared her post even asking DaBaby to get in touch with so they could "learn from each other", Miley shared her recent statement on Instagram with the caption:

@DaBaby check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!



For more info @greaterthanaids is a great resource!

DaBaby music festival controversy aftermath

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, has now apologised twice for his shameful remarks about the LGBTQ community and ignorance over the matter of HIV/AIDs. The rapper wrote about how he himself had to fight hard to be recognized in the world, and that he appreciated the people who tried to explain the problem to him kindly rather than "demolish" him on social media.

The statement came after DaBaby was dropped from the lineups for Lollapalooza, Governors Ball Festival and Day N Vegas and just two days before Miley Cyrus' olive branch to the rapper. DaBaby also received criticism from music icons like Madonna, Elton John, Dua Lipa, Jonathan Van Ness and Questlove.

IMAGE - AP

