'Minecraft' Star Dream Releases New Song 'Mask', Netizens Pour In Much Love

Minecraft star Dream has released his new song called Mask. Netizens are loving the song. Read further ahead to know more details about it

Minecraft star Dream has released his second track Mask and netizens can’t stop loving it. Dream has dropped a lyric video of the song Mask. In the video, Dream’s digital avatar can be seen sitting on a bed alongside his pet.

Netizens are loving Minecraft star Dream's song Mask

Dream has released a new song Mask and fans haven't been able to keep their calm since the release of the song. Several netizens are proud of Dream for being so passionate and finally working on his own song while several others just loved the lyrics of the song. One of the users wrote, "I’m so proud of dream for taking the step with doing something he’s passionate in. so many of us has been here since he shared the first snippet and now we finally have both the mask lyrics and music video. Seeing the final product of the project he’s been working on is amazing," whereas another user interpreted the meaning of the song. Some other users quoted several lyrics of the song which felt relatable to them and they shared it on their social media. Check out some of the reactions of netizens on the relaes of Dream's Mask.

About Dream

Dream is a very popular YouTuber and is primarily famous for producing Minecraft videos. He started posting on YouTube in 2014 and gained a huge fan following till 2020. He has over 32.7 million subscribers on his channel and was also listed the breakout creator by Youtube in  the year 2020. Dream has also created another song called Roadtrip this year and even that got a positive response from the audience. Dream even won Streamy Awards in the category of Gaming in the year 2020.

According to a report by DotEsports, Dream was a prominent member of the Minecraft championship in the year 2020. Dream came first in the 8th and 11th Minecraft championships  and during the 10th championship, he raised around $3400 and donated it to charity. Dream's most well-known YouTube video series is Minecraft ManHunt in which he tries to finish the game as soon as possible without dying while another set of the players in the online server attempt to stop him. 

