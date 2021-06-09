'Minecraft' Star Dream Releases New Song 'Mask', Netizens Pour In Much Love

Minecraft star Dream has released his second track Mask and netizens can’t stop loving it. Dream has dropped a lyric video of the song Mask. In the video, Dream’s digital avatar can be seen sitting on a bed alongside his pet.

Dream has released a new song Mask and fans haven't been able to keep their calm since the release of the song. Several netizens are proud of Dream for being so passionate and finally working on his own song while several others just loved the lyrics of the song. One of the users wrote, "I’m so proud of dream for taking the step with doing something he’s passionate in. so many of us has been here since he shared the first snippet and now we finally have both the mask lyrics and music video. Seeing the final product of the project he’s been working on is amazing," whereas another user interpreted the meaning of the song. Some other users quoted several lyrics of the song which felt relatable to them and they shared it on their social media. Check out some of the reactions of netizens on the relaes of Dream's Mask.

mask was so good!! thank you so much dream for another amazing song :D [ #dreamfanart ] pic.twitter.com/OmhD12puJ8 — xd (@y9gurt) May 21, 2021

MASK IS SO GOOD thank you Dream!!! we're all so proud of you <3 :)#dreamfanart pic.twitter.com/woalWwFQKZ — marley || 🏰 (@m4rswalker) May 21, 2021

“Always being judged by a bunch of strange faces” -Mask pic.twitter.com/MD6M8YMSKs — Haley ♡ misses george (@sapnottakenn) May 21, 2021

what the f did they put in this song i can't stop listening to it https://t.co/9JHI1aMb4F — belle ☻ (@okonikk) June 9, 2021

i’m so proud of dream for taking the step with doing something he’s passionate in. so many of us has been here since he shared the first snippet and now we finally have both the mask lyrics and music video. seeing the final product of the project he’s been working on is amazing. — esi (@greenmanlovebot) June 9, 2021

i really liked the mask mv i feel like it helped capture certain elements of the song especially the nd-based lyrics; i think it did a great job showing anxiety and dream’s growth from that — ri / luna (@fawnseIf) June 9, 2021

reminder that mask is about having a facade and crying behind close doors but wanting the people around u to think that ur okay because u dont want to burden them and not only is it abt dream in the past, but dream now. dream himself sobbed to mask because it hit so close 2 home. pic.twitter.com/OmOgHAks3m — cent (@milkynni) May 21, 2021

this is definitely a day to remember- i’m literally so proud of dream. like beyond words. and for him to share such a personal part of his life. it’s making me emotional fr. he deserves nothing but love. mask is such a beautiful song. you can just hear the emotion- wow. — liv - HAPPY PRIDE MONTH :D (@Hishimii_Olivia) May 21, 2021

About Dream

Dream is a very popular YouTuber and is primarily famous for producing Minecraft videos. He started posting on YouTube in 2014 and gained a huge fan following till 2020. He has over 32.7 million subscribers on his channel and was also listed the breakout creator by Youtube in the year 2020. Dream has also created another song called Roadtrip this year and even that got a positive response from the audience. Dream even won Streamy Awards in the category of Gaming in the year 2020.

According to a report by DotEsports, Dream was a prominent member of the Minecraft championship in the year 2020. Dream came first in the 8th and 11th Minecraft championships and during the 10th championship, he raised around $3400 and donated it to charity. Dream's most well-known YouTube video series is Minecraft ManHunt in which he tries to finish the game as soon as possible without dying while another set of the players in the online server attempt to stop him.

