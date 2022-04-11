MONSTA X Member Joohoney Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of K-pop Band's Comeback

K-pop band MONSTA X is all set to make their comeback later this month with the release of their mini-album SHAPE of LOVE. While the fans celebrate their highly anticipated comeback, the band had to overcome several barriers as four members of the band namely Hyungwon, Kihyun, Minhyuk and I.M contracted COVID-19. Originally set to release on April 11, the release date of the mini-album was pushed back to April 26, 2022.

However, the band will be facing another setback as member Joohoney also tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus weeks before the comeback. Subsequently, the young rapper has halted all the activities to focus on his recovery.

MONSTA X member Joohoney tests positive for COVID-19

As per Soompi, MONSTA X's managing company Starship Entertainment issued a statement pertaining to Joohoney's COVID-19 positive diagnosis. The statement began with, ''MONSTA X’s Joonhoney exhibited symptoms of a sore throat, so he used a self-testing kit. He tested positive, so he carried out a rapid antigen test today i.e on April 10, and he tested positive for COVID-19,''

''Joohoney has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has no other symptoms besides a mild sore throat, so he has currently halted all scheduled activities, and he is receiving treatment at home separately from the MONSTA X members in keeping with the guidelines of the government health authorities,'' the statement continued.

They also shared an update on MONSTA X's comeback by writing, ''The release of MONSTA X’s mini-album “SHAPE of LOVE” will be carried out without change on April 26, 2022, as previously informed.'' Starship Entertainment also promised the fans to look after the rapper's health and facilitate his speedy recovery.

Fans took to social media to wish the rapper a speedy recovery. One netizen tweeted, ''Oh no, Honey! I had a feeling this would happen. But you’re strong and amazing, and I know you’ll be just fine. Remember to rest a lot and keep drinking lots of water,'' while another wrote, ''Please postpone everything!!!!! my honey get well soon don’t worry about everything your health is more important rn. Take care love''.

