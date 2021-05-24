Morgan Wallen Wins At Billboard Music Awards 2021 Despite Being Banned From Ceremony

Country star Morgan Wallen was in the headlines recently for using racial slurs. He has now won three Billboard Music Awards. He was even banned to attend this year’s Billboard Music Awards ceremony because of the major controversy. He was announced to be banned from the award ceremony in the month of April.

Morgan Wallen has won three Billboard Music Awards, despite being in a major controversy of being caught giving a racial slur on the camera. Morgan Wallen grabbed the awards for his record Dangerous: The Double Album in three categories like Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Country Album. Earlier, Dick Clark Productions announced that Morgan Wallen will be barred from attending the ceremony because of the racial slur he used. However, they even said that his work will still remain eligible for the nomination in several categories. Furthermore, they even said that it is encouraging to see Morgan taking an anti-racist journey and they will evaluate his progress and consider his participation in future shows.

Morgan Wallen and his friends were caught using a racial slur to describe one of his companions in February 2021. The clip was obtained by TMZ, after which Morgan faced a series of events. His record label contract was suspended and he was removed from the radio airplay. He was even disqualified from the 2021 Academy Country Music Awards. Later on, he posted an apology on his social media and said "I’ve decided to go off the grid for a little while and get used to making good decisions. Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes I’ve made, but I’m certainly going to try. I’m going to spend some time taking back control of living healthy and being proud of my actions."

He also went on to add saying he's aware of letting "so many people down", including his son and his parents. In the video, Morgan Wallen also revealed accepting invitations from Black organizations, leaders, and executives to have honest and open conversations. Towards the end of the video, he asked for one favour from his fans. The Whiskey Glasses singer stated, "I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me. But for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership of this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing." Take a look at his post below

Promo Image: Morgan Wallen's Instagram

