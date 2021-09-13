MTV VMA 2021: Fans Hail BTS, Doja Cat, Lil Nas & Other Artists At The Award Ceremony

MTV VMA 2021 has managed to create quite a buzz on social media platforms. From its surprise winning lists to glamourous red carpet, the music award ceremony has become one of the top trends on Twitter and other social media handles. The star-studded VMA awards was held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and was hosted by singer Doja Cat.

The ceremony featured live audience and stunning performances by passionate artists such as Camila Cabello, Chloe, Justin Bieber, Jack Harlow, Kacey Musgraves, The Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X, Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo, Ozuna, Shawn Mendes, Tainy and Twenty One Pilots. VMA Awards 2021 has definitely managed grab the attention of the fans from all over the world with its on and off stage moments that went on to become the highlight of the music awards ceremony. Take a look at their reactions to MTV VMA 2021.

Fans react to MTV VMA 2021

A fan praised the rapper Lil Nas X for his performance at the VMA awards. She tweeted, "I BELIEVE IN @LilNasX SUPREMACY!!!! That #VMA performanceeeee!!!!!!!" Another one dropped a short video of Teyana's performance as the artists recreated Janet Jackson's lap dance. She wrote, "Whew! Not NormanI n teyana recreating the iconic Janet Jackson Lap dance in Hawaii!! '#VMA.'" A netizen applauded Chloe Bailey's performance and tweeted, "Caught @ChloeBailey '#VMA' performance and like I said . That's #Yonce (s) baby!!" Another one added, "He deserves itt...he won the #VMA best choreography for tpwk #styler '#style' Congratulations @Harry_Styles."

Whew! Not NormanI n teyana recreating the iconic Janet Jackson Lap dance in Hawaii!!🤤 #VMAs #VMA



pic.twitter.com/g87vtu8pze — 📿DIOSA🔮your neighborhoods ghetto healer💜🔮 (@Curved_hippie) September 13, 2021

Twitter was flooded with positive messages as the celebrities gave their best performances, while several others sported elegant outfits. A fanpage congratulated South Korean boy band BTS for their win. They wrote, "Congratulations my besties '#BTSPavedTheWay' '#Congratulationsbangtan' '#Butter' '#VMA' '#ARMY' '#BTSVMAs.'" A Twitter user posted a video of Doja Cat celebrating her win. Another one chipped in, "DOJA CAT IS THE BEST HOST." A user quipped, "DOES IT EVER DRIVE YOU CRAZY JUST HOW FAST THE NIGHT CHANGES ???!!!" A Twitter user wrote, "MY THOUGHTS ON #VMA 2021 The performances I wanted to see were Normani, Chlöe, and Doja. All three ladies were phenomenal and by far the best of the night."

DOES IT EVER DRIVE YOU CRAZY JUST HOW FAST THE NIGHT CHANGES ???!!! 🦋💜 #VMA pic.twitter.com/FJjqoCXti8 — tasha is SO PROUD of liv !! (@Iivirodrigo) September 13, 2021

MY THOUGHTS ON #VMA 2021

The performances I wanted to see were Normani, Chlöe, and Doja. All three ladies were phenomenal and by far the best of the night. pic.twitter.com/v6I1RMxrRs — hello zinnia (@hello_zinnia) September 13, 2021

IMAGE: CLAREPARMENTER/ CLARKAARON4/ DRAMABITCHES' TWITTER