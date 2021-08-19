MTV VMA 2021 To Witness Star Performers Like Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Lorde And More

The 2021 MTV VMAs will be bigger and better this time, with fans all set to witness exciting performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Lorde and more, Variety announced on Wednesday. Apart from this, many more stunning performances will be lined up to fill the three-hour slot, which will go live on September 12 at 8 pm ET/PT. Rodrigo and Gun Kelly will mark their debut with this year's VMA performances. The MTV VMAs are set to air live from New York City on September 12.

2021 MTV VMAs list of performers

Kelly is set to thrill the audiences with the world premiere of his song Papercuts, the single he released a week prior to his fall album Born With Horns, which also awaits an official release. The Deja Vu singer, who took the audience by storm this year, is a first-time nominee, up for 5 categories, while Kelly contends for the Best Alternative Artist, the same category he won last year.

Pop icon Camilla Cabello will also mark her return two years after performing with beau Shawn Mende on their superhit Senorita. The singer will break the stage with a high-energy single Don't Go Yet from her upcoming album Familia. Meanwhile, Lorde is set to thrill the show, performing a single from her album Solar Power, which releases soon. She last performed at the show in 2017. Lil Nas will also make a comeback after performing Panini in 2019.

More about the upcoming 2021 VMA's

Lil Nas is also up as a nominee for the night's topmost award, Video of the Year, for his Montero music video. Also contending for the award are Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP, DJ Khaled and Drake's video featuring Justin Bieber POPSTAR, Doja Cat and SZA's Kiss Me More, Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits and The Weeknd's Save Your Tears. As for the artist of the year category, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Rodrigo, Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are up for the award.

The event is being held at the Barclays Center in New York, where the awards are being held for the second time after 2013. Apart from the live event in NYC, the event is set to stream at various Viacom CBS networks. This includes CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, the Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, as well as The CW.

(IMAGE- AP)