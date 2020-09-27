TDP Chief Naidu Appeals For SP Balasubrahmanyam Memorial Music University In Nellore

TDP Chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the YSRCP Government in Andhra Pradesh to set up a Music University in memory of renowned singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam in Nellore town.

Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and underlined the need for preserving the legendary singer's memory by setting up a Sangeeta Kala Shetra. Through this, music and fine arts may be encouraged in the State.

READ: SP Balasubrahmanyam funeral: Fans flock outside singer's Chennai farmhouse to pay homage

Stating that SP Balasubrahmanyam made the people of Telugu proud across the globe with his outstanding contributions, the TDP chief said that a bronze statue of the singer should be erected by the Government in the music university. He also added that over 7 academies have been set up to promote and preserve culture and arts in the State of this, the music academy should be named after SP Balu.

The former Chief Minister also recalled that during the TDP regime 33 statues of Telugu stalwarts in different fields where erected in Hyderabad city. TDP chief asked Andhra Pradesh CM to start annual state official celebrations on the birthday of SP Balasubrahmanyam. A national award should be instituted in his name and Rs.10 lakh should be presented to the recipient every year.

READ: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy: 'SP Balasubrahmanyam must be bestowed with a Bharat Ratna'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.