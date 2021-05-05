'Nazaraa' Review: Mahira Sharma And Paras Chhabra's New Song Has Heart-touching Lyrics

Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan actor Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's new song Nazaraa is out now. The song is sung by the Legendary Ustad Puran Chand Wadali and his son Lakhwinder Wadali., music is given by Aar Bee, Sufi Bhatt, and penned by Fida Batalvi. The 4-minute video takes the audience through the picturesque locales of Kashmir and features a love story. Read further to know more about it.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's new song Nazaraa

The music video starts with Lakhwinder sitting in a cafe while writing the lyrics on paper. It then pans out to Mahira running away from a goon which is played by Paras who is hunting her with a gun. She is running through the streets of Kashmir while covering her face and ends up hiding in Lakhwinder's house where he notices her and offers her water. This is where the love story starts, he watches Mahira washing her face, when he realises that he is in love. Mahira, on the other side, blushes when she spots him. The video then shows her sitting by the stairs where she is thinking about her past and is sad about it. This is when he enters and asks her to eat the food. They laugh together and suddenly, she runs outside and starts crying. Lakhwinder who is worried about her, asks what is bothering her.

Mahira then reveals the details about her past that how her parents are no more and she was abducted by a goon. She also tells him the story of how she was dragged from her house and she still managed to push Paras and run away. After this revelation, Lakwinder decides to surprise her by taking her to a snowy mountain where she has never been. The video ends with the couple finally getting married.

Talking about the lyrics, it is very heart-touching and the "Qawwali" format adds more beauty to the words. The music is very soothing and has an emotional touch to it. Director Jot took the audience through the exotic locations which made the video soothing to the eyes. The video has over 186k views within hours of the release. The fans in the comment section are praising Mahira and Paras' acting and Wadali's voice. Check it out.

(Image Courtesy: Nazarra Song's YouTube comment section)

IMAGE: Still from Nazaraa song

