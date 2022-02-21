The NBA All-Star Game 2022 was surely a hit on February 19. However, another thing that won the hearts of fans was an eight-minute-long powerful performance by leading rappers and singers. The performance was headlined by DJ Khaled, who helmed the entire show. Stars, including Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Mary J. Bilge, Migos, Gunna, and Ludacris, joined the international DJ in his performance.

DJ Khaled's performance came as a part of NBA All-Star 2022 weekend, an annual event that was held in Cleveland, Ohio. The show sees a number of performances as well as exhibitions that end with the game. The DJ's performance was titled DJ Khaled & Friends.

DJ Khaled & Friends' performance

The performance saw DJ Khaled open the show and further being joined by a number of artists. Lil Baby joined the DJ first and performed Every Chance I Get on stage. DJ Khaled also accompanied him throughout the performance, which seemingly did not come out well for the audience. Many slammed the DJ for singing along Lil Baby and "killing the vibe" of the rapper's performance. Gunna was the next one performing his track Pushin P. The audience lauded the artist for his outstanding performance. The next was Migos performing We Going Crazy.

Mary J Bilge has been winning hearts ever since 2022 started. The singer first stole the show with her performance at the Super Bowl halftime. Now, she was surely one of the best performers as she ran through her new single Amazing. DJ Khaled introduced Bilge by cheering for her. He announced, "All hail the queen," and "make way for the queen" ahead of her performance.

Ludacris finally closed the performance with a run through his verse on All I Do Is Win. The audience could not help but cheer for the rapper as they welcomed him on the stage The energy throughout Ludacris' performance was sky-high.

Soon after the show, DJ Khaled flew to his home while teasing a new album. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video of him getting on a private jet. He thanked NBA for having him and wrote, "CLEVELAND- I came, I saw, I conquered! @nba ALLSTAR thank you for having me!! Thank you to all the performers and thank you #FANLUV." The DJ further quipped he was in an album mode and wrote, "We are officially in #ALBUMMODE stay tuned. On my way to a studio session right now !

Image: Instagram/@djkhaled