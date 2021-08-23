Neha Kakkar & Tony Kakkar's Raksha Bandhan Celebration Video Wins Fans Over

Bollywood playback singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar recently gave a sneak peek into their Raksha Bandhan celebration. The star siblings took to their official Instagram handles and dropped a fun video. The video shows the fun the brother-sister duo had as they marked the special occasion.

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's Raksha Bandhan celebration is winning hearts

In the video, Neha Kakkar can be seen doing a fun dance before tying rakhi on her brother Tony Kakkar's hand. As Tony goes on to demand sweets, Neha also asks for her Raksha Bandhan gift. Tony soon takes out a cheque and apes Neha's dance. Sharing the video, Tony asked his fans, "Your Favourite moment of this video ?? Ye Pagli boht pyaari hai (This crazy woman is very lovely) @nehakakkar '#tonykakkar' '#nehakakkar.'"

Neha, too, dropped the same video and penned a funny caption. She wrote, "Bhai Behen ka Bond! (Brother-Sister bond). When he sent me 1 rupee through WhatsApp, I was like Yeh Tum hi rakh lo (You only keep this). But ab When I received this loaded check, bus ab meri Rakhi Safal (Now my Rakhi is successful)! 😍🤣 Just kidding yaaa.. I just need your Love @tonykakkar and your money too."

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to drop lovely comments. Archana Pania Sharma commented, "Aweee that dance soooooo cuuuute" with a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Hahahahahahahahahahahaha, paagalon (mad people)!!! Much love, @nehakakkar! You now owe me two real-world rakhis, and I owe you two real-world hugs and gifts!!"

The Dilbar singer also dropped a series of pictures from the celebration. In the pictures, the Kakkar siblings can be seen happily posing for the camera. She captioned her post, "Our Rakhi Post is Incomplete without these Pictures that we take Every Year! Touchwood! Love you @tonykakkar Bhaiyu @sonukakkarofficial Didu and Family '#KakkarSiblings' '#KakkarFamily.'" Tony Kakkar commented, "Love you more nehuuuuuu," while Neha's husband, Rohanpreet Singh added, "Blessed" with red hearts.

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar have worked together on popular songs such as Mile Ho Tum Humko, Dheeme Dheeme, Goa Beach, Kurta Pajama, Khuda Bhi Jab among others.

