Neha Kakkar Calls Tony Kakkar's 'Oh Sanam' Best Return Gift & Performs It With Hubby

Bollywood singer and Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar took to her social media page to post an entertaining reel with husband Rohanpreet Singh and brother Tony Kakkar. The trio was seen promoting and performing Tony Kakkar's new single Oh Sanam that released on Tony Kakkar's birthday which was on April 9.

Neha Kakkar calls brother Tony Kakkar's Oh Sanam best return gift

Sharing the reel on Instagram Neha wrote that Tony Kakkar's Oh Sanam isn't his birthday gift but ours. She called his song Oh Sanam the best return gift ever and went on to wish him a very Happy Birthday in the caption. In the video, Neha is joined by her husband Rohanpreet Singh and brother Tony Kakkar while mouthing the lyrics to Oh Sanam. Check out the entertaining reel right below;

Rohanpreet and Tony Kakkar recat to Neha Kakkar's reel

Neha Kakkar's husband and brother were quick to comment on her post and express their affection towards the singer. Rohanpreet wrote, "I Love You More Mera Bacha!" while Tony Kakkar commented, "You the bestest sister in the world nehu and jeeju love you." Fans of the singer also found the video very adorable and flooded her comment section with heart and starstruck emojis. Take a look at the comments.

Neha's extraordinary birthday gift to Tony

A few days ahead of Tony's birthday, Neha Kakkar shared a reel on Instagram showing her brother his birthday gift which is a cricket pitch at his home. Along with the video, Neha wrote, "Cricket Pitch at home!! Work in progress

Gift kaisa laga?? Tony kakkar - Aapki Choti Behan." Tony commented on the video with, "The bestest gift ever nehu. I am so lucky. Thank youuu. You truly a special child of god. An inspiration to million. Your achievements inspire me to work harder."

Neha Kakkar's songs and music videos

On the work front, Neha Kakkar's latest music video Marjaneya released on March 18. Starring real-life couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, Neha Kakkar's song have crossed over 30 million views on Youtube. Other than that, Neha is also seen as the judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 on Sony TV.

