Neha Kakkar Shares First Look Of ‘Kanta Laga’ Featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh, Tony Kakkar

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 29 August 2021, to share something exciting with her fans and followers. She uploaded a post with the first look of her upcoming track, Kanta Laga. The image features the singer alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tony Kakkar.

First look of 'Kanta Laga' featuring Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh and Tony Kakkar

Neha Kakkar shared the first look of her upcoming song with Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tony Kakkar on Sunday. In her post, she also mentioned that the teaser for Kanta Laga will be released on September 2 at 3pm. She wrote in her caption, "Here’s the First Look of #KantaLaga ❤️‍🔥 by @tonykakkar feat. @yoyohoneysingh, and I Teaser out on 2nd September 3 pm ♥️"

Check out the First look of 'Kanta Laga' here

Neha Kakkar can be seen in a stunning silver outfit in the poster of the upcoming song. Fans headed to the comment section to leave words of love and appreciation for the trio’s track. Farah Khan also took to the comment section of the post and mentioned that she has seen a glimpse of the song already. She wrote, "Have seen a sneak-peek and it’s just fab."

Tony Kakkar also uploaded the same image and mentioned in his caption that Kanta Laga will be the biggest collaboration of the year. He wrote in his caption, "The wait is about to end, one step closer. Here’s the poster of the biggest collaboration of the year- @tonykakkar @yoyohoneysingh, and @nehakakkar, come together for Kanta Laga." Neha Kakkar had earlier referred to the upcoming song as the 'ultimate party anthem'.

Kanta Laga will be Honey Singh’s first song release after his wife, Shalini Talwar’s domestic violence case against him and his family. In the most recent development in the case, Singh was meant to appear before a Delhi court on Saturday, but failed to, citing health issues. The singer will now have to appear in court on September 3, a day after the teaser of Kanta Laga releases. Singh had earlier responded to Talwar’s allegations and mentioned he was ‘deeply pained and distressed’ by them.

Picture Credits: Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tony Kakkar- Instagram