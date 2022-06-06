Nick Jonas Finds 'easiest Way' To Dance On Bollywood Tracks, Wife Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Being married to an Indian, actor Priyanka Chopra, for almost four years, it seems Nick Jonas has finally cracked some Bollywood moves. Nick Jonas often dances to peppy Bollywood tracks with his wife, as seen in videos shared on Instagram and they are loved by one and all. During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Sucker singer confessed how he found his signature dance move for Bollywood numbers.

In a video shared by the official Instagram handle of Fallon Tonight, the singer told show's host Jimmy that over the years, he has now finally found his 'easy steps' to grove on some peppy Bollywood songs. The answer not just left the host in splits, but his wife Priyanka also reacted to his confession.

Nick Jonas finds signature dance move for grooving on Bollywood numbers

"Being married to Priyanka who is an Indian, we dance to various Bollywood music and I feel it's the easiest way to dance as I just have to do simple steps," Nick told Fallon while demonstrating his step. He added, "It's nice and comforting as I can carry my drink in another hand. No matter whether I am sitting or standing, all I have to do is follow my step, and life is sorted." Jimmy also followed the star and enacted the dance step. The hilarious answer by the singer just left all in splits as Fallon concluded by saying, "This is something very very important to note."

The Sky is Pink star took note of the answer and shared the video on her Instagram story. She reacted to the same and wrote, "Oh he knows," along with various laughing emoticons.

After going through the pandemic havoc, the singer along with his brothers took the center stage in LA for their concert. The singer who was delighted to be a part of the concert and perform live after a long time, thanked his fans on Instagram with a post while sharing his happiness. "So thrilled to be back on a stage with my brothers last night. Thank you for coming out last night and making that show a special one for us. See you again tonight (sic)," he wrote. Chopra had reacted with a heart-eye emoticon.

On the professional front, Priyanka has been rigorously shooting for her upcoming spy thriller web series Citadel in Europe. The actor is set to take up the role of a spy alongside Richard Madden in the upcoming series. Apart from this, she also has the romantic drama It's All Coming Back to Me, and the action film Ending Things in her kitty. She will also be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

IMAGE: Instagram/FallonTonight/PriyankaChopra