Nick Jonas Shares Still From 'A Little Bit Longer' As The Album Clocks 12 Years

Singer Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram to share the poster of the album A Little Bit Longer. The singer shared the picture on the occasion of A Little Bit Longer completing 12 years of its release. In the picture, the Jonas brothers are seen standing holding umbrellas in their hands.

Nick Jonas shared the picture with the caption, “Wait... you mean to tel me that A Little Bit Longer is 12 years old today?! Wow. They grow up so fast.” Fans in huge number praised Nick Jonas and the Jonas Brothers for the album A Little Bit Longer. Take a look at Nick Jonas’ Instagram story.

Fans' reactions

About A Little Bit Longer

A Little Bit Longer is the third studio album by the Jonas Brothers and their second album released on Hollywood Records. It was released on August 13, 2008. The album received favourable reviews, and four-star reviews from Rolling Stone, AllMusic, and Blender. The album was preceded by three singles, Burnin' Up, Lovebug, and Tonight. It received a lot of praise from the audience and also topped the Billboard charts.

Nick Jonas' 'Happiness Begins Tour' moments video

Nick Jonas posted a video giving a glimpse of the Happiness Begins Tour of the Jonas Brothers. With Jonas Brothers' song Rollercoaster playing in the background, Nick Jonas’ video had a compilation of some fun moments of Jonas Brothers from concert and backstage. Nick Jonas shared the video on the occasion of Happiness Begins Tour completing one year on August 8.

The video starts with a shot of Nick Jonas enjoying backstage as he walks towards the stage for the concert. There are several glimpses of Nick Jonas singing on the stage and the Jonas Brothers enjoying the limelight in the Happiness Begins Tour’s concerts. Nick Jonas shared the video with the caption, “So grateful we all got to experience the @happinessbeginstour together last year. It felt incredible to be back on stage with my brothers and we can't wait to do it all again. Hope you're staying well right now and looking forward to making more memories together soon.” Take a look at Nick Jonas Instagram video.

