Nick Jonas' Workout Video Gets Love From Priyanka Chopra Amid Split Rumours; Fans React

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas who have always managed to steal the limelight with their adorable post, recently sparked split rumours after the actor removed Jonas' surname from social media. However, amid the rumours running down the gossip mills, a sweet gesture by Priyanka has left the fans puzzled. Recently, Nick took to Instagram and shared a picture while working out and the Desi girl had a love decked reply to his picture.

Nick shared a video from his workout session on Instagram on Monday and wrote, “Monday motivation. Let’s get it.” He is seen working on his biceps with dumbles in each hand. Priyanka was quick to comment, “Damn! I just died in your arms…” along with heart-eyes and heart emojis. Soon after Priyanka’s comment, their fans were quick to comment and ask about their relationship status.

Priyanka Chopra drops a cute comment below Nick Jonas' video

One of her fans asked about the reason behind her dropping the Jonas surname. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “why did you omit husband's surname...pc mam something is wrong.” A third user wrote, “Nick Jonas you and Priyanka Chopra broke up?”. The actor’s Instagram handle included both her last names, Chopra and Jonas after she and the singer tied the knot in 2018.

However, she has now removed ‘Jonas’ and her Instagram and Twitter usernames read ‘Priyanka Chopra'. Nick Jonas often posts cute pictures and captions for each other, but the sudden move by Priyanka comes as a surprise for many. Although there are several speculations, Priyanka Chopra has not made any statement officially and has still retained her pictures with Nick online. In an interview with Vogue Arabia last week, the actor also mentioned that her engagement ring from Nick was the most stunning piece of jewellery she owned. She mentioned that she attaches sentimental value to the jewellery she owns, making her engagement ring the most special

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to the release of her next film The Matrix Resurrections. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 22. The upcoming film also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt in key roles. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Citadel, Text for You, and Jee Le Zaraa.

IMAGE: Facebook/PriyankaChopra