Nicki Minaj's Husband On House Arrest, Probation For Not Registering As Sex Offender

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been sentenced to probation and house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender, CBS Los Angeles reported. Petty was even slammed with a fine of $55,000, according to the representative for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

As per reports by Page Six, the 39-year-old Trinidadian rapper’s husband was arrested in March 2020 after he was ordered to register as a sex offender in California in November 2019 and failed to do so. Before his relationship with the rapper, Petty was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1994 and was required by law to register as a sex offender in New York.

Although Petty moved out of the state in October 2019 after marrying Minaj, he failed to do the same. Petty's attorneys Michael Goldstein and Hagop Kuyumjian issued a statement to USA TODAY on Wednesday, stating, “We appreciate and respect the Court’s decision granting the defence request for probation and home confinement.”

Kenneth had turned himself into federal custody in March 2020 after failing to register as a sex offender in California, the U.S. Marshals Service had confirmed to the international outlet then. He was then released on a USD 20,000 bond and charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Petty is a registered Level 2 sex offender on New York State’s Sex Offender Registry.

Earlier, for the first time ever, the alleged victim of Nicki Minaj's husband spoke out about the whole issue and made some shocking revelations during her interview with US media. The victim accused Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj of harassment, intimidation, and offering money to revoke her rape accusation in a lawsuit filed in October 2021.

The victim opened up about how it was not at all okay what Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty did to her. "He did something a long time ago and he had consequences that he was supposed to stick with. What they did to me and my family wasn't OK," she said. "It wasn't right and it doesn't matter how much money you have. It doesn't matter what your status is, you can't intimidate people to make things go better for you. And that's what they did,” she stated in her interview

