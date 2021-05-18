Noel Gallagher Reveals That His Brother Liam Gallagher Hated The Oasis Hit 'Wonderwall'

Noel Gallagher, a member of the former band Oasis recently opened up about the differences that he and his brother Liam Gallagher had over the song Wonderwall. The latter opened up about the second album by the band which featured the song on a recent podcast. Read along to know further details about the same.

Noel Gallagher's brother Liam Gallagher hated the Oasis hit track Wonderwall

In a recent conversation with Lithium podcast, former band member of Oasis, Noel Gallagher disclosed that his brother Liam didn’t like their superhit song Wonderwall. The song was a part of Oasis’s second studio album, titled Morning Glory which released in 1995 and Noel said that none of the band members has been able to understand what made the song achieve so much popularity and love. He further added that talking about Morning Glory is quite difficult for him as no one really remembers how it was produced.

Gallagher said, “It happened very quickly, and no one's got a really great deal of recollection about any of it”. He also shared that the sessions of Morning Glory were spread across a three week period. Noel mentioned that the first week was spent recording, while the second was spent fighting and in the third week they finished the album.

He said, “So we did it in essentially 12 days, which is crazy when you think about it. We didn't know what the album would become or what it would mean today”. He added that the song went on to become such an iconic piece that even his 20-year-old daughter gets asked about it. Noel said, “It's a strange thing because we didn't perform that song for a long time because we could never get it right”.

Further adding, “And like I said, Liam hated it; I'm not sure the rest of the band were too keen on it. Why that song took hold on the planet the way that it did is crazy; there's no rhyme or reason for it — it just is”. Noel then expressed that he doesn’t think about it too much as he can’t point out a reason for it. He mentioned, “It's mad when you think of it, and I try not to think of it, you know — it's just one of my songs”.

Image: Noel Gallagher's Instagram

