Odisha's Shreya 'Sriya' Lenka Becomes The First Indian K-Pop Singer; Joins Blackswan

South Korean content is garnering praise across the world with its increasing popularity. From movies, shows to music, the South Korean entertainment industry has surely won the hearts of millions. the craze of K-Pop is also evident in India as millions of youngsters follow several Korean bands. While Indian youth is now turning towards K-pop even more, the country has got its first-ever K-Pop star, an 18-year-old singer from Odisha, Shreya Lenka, who goes by her stage name Sriya, who has been chosen to be one of the newest members of the South Korean girl group Blackswan.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Sriya Lenka was selected for the last leg of training in Seoul to become the newest member do the K-Pop band Blackswan. The band's oldest member Hyeme left the group in November 2020, following which, its agency, DR Music announced a global audition last year. Lenka and a 19-years-old Brazillian girl, named Gabriela, were shortlisted among 4,000 applicants via a YouTube audition.

Sriya Lenka becomes first Indian K-Pop star

Even though the agency was supposed to pick one member to replace Hyeme for the band, they ended up adding two new members to the group. Taking to their official Instagram handle, DR Music announced Sriya and Gabriella as the two new members of the group and penned, "Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of blackswan after participating the global audition program for last 6 months. With their debut, we will be back with the new blackswan."

The agency has now initiated a programme called Cygnus to train the two newcomers to become K-Pop stars. Sharing the same, the agency wrote, "'Cygnus', which means constellation of swan, is a project to discover and to train trainees to become stars like the Cygnus." "Sriya and Gabi are the first generation of Cygnus, will be introduced soon. Thank you for your interest and support.

And the Cygnus project will continue in the future," they further added. The two will be in Seoul for their practice for the next few months.

More about Shreya 'Sriya' Lenka

Shreya Lenka is an Odissi classical trained dancer, singer and yoga practitioner. According to the leading daily, Sriya also excels in freestyle, hip-hop and contemporary dance. She got hooked to K-Pop when she was 12 and tried to copy some bands, such as EXO. She gave an online YouTube audition to get selected for the band and has now finally succeeded.

