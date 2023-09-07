Olivia Rodrigo Compliments Taylor Swift For Her Eras Tour Amid Fallout Rumours

Olivia Rodrigo is days away from the release of her second studio album, Guts. The lead single from the album, Vampire, released earlier this year, attracted a lot of attention with fans believing the song's subject to be Taylor Swift, courtesy of their fallout. Amid this alleged rift, Rodrigo has come out with a heartening compliment about Swift's ongoing The Eras Tour.

3 things you need to know

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift's alleged fallout was over a song credit issue involving Rodrigo's 2021 track Deja Vu.

Rodrigo has yet to attend a single Eras Tour concert despite admittedly being a 'Swiftie'.

Rodrigo's second album, Guts, will be available for streaming from September 8.

What Olivia Rodrigo said about Taylor Swift

In an interaction for Interview Magazine with Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo ended up giving an indirect compliment to Taylor Swift. This comes amid, long-standing rumours of their fallout. The interaction sees Rodrigo ask Bridgers what she was up to today to which the latter replied, "I’m trying to create some structure for myself and probably failing but."

(Guts will be available for streaming starting September 8 | Video: oliviarodrigo/Instagram)



This is when Rodrigo pacifies Bridgers, pointing out that the latter needs rest after her involvement in the "tour of all tours". For the inversed, Bridgers had recently been a part of Taylor Swift's ongoing Eras Tour. Rodrigo referring to the Eras Tour as the "tour of all tours" comes as a welcome change amid reports of the Drivers License singer's fallout with Swift. Rodrigo said, "You deserve a rest, though. You were literally just on the tour of all tours. I can’t imagine how drained you must be. Take a bubble bath."

What are Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift feuding over?

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift's alleged feud has been in relation to the former's song Deja Vu. Rodrigo had interpolated Swift's song Cruel Summer - which means she re-recorded the melody instead of sampling it. Rodrigo eventually ended up giving Swift a co-writing credit and royalties for the song.