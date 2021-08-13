Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About How Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Made Her Feel Welcomed

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, Olivia Rodrigo, reportedly opened up about her interaction with Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. Rodrigo praised the two singers, talking about how they made her feel welcome and supported. Here's everything The High School Musical actress had to say -

Olivia Rodrigo feels supported by Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

According to a report by People Magazine, Olivia Rodrigo is all praises for fellow singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. In an interaction with Variety for their Power of Young Hollywood issue, the 18-year-old songstress mentioned how she was a "fangirl" of Swift, "for life." The actress and singer even gave a non-collaborative songwriting credit to the Fearless singer on her song, Deja Vu for her influence.

While speaking about Taylor Swift and how she was supportive of her, Rodrigo said:

It's so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women. She wrote me a letter a while ago, and she wrote something about how you make your own luck in the world, and how you treat other people always comes back to you.

Rodrigo had previously mentioned the letter from Swift, in her cover story for Billboard, in May. At the time she had said:

I don't want to divulge too much because it's really sweet and personal, but she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world. I don't know, she put it so eloquently, and when I say it now ... it's not as cool.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star also spoke about Selena Gomez. Talking about how "kind" and nice she was, Rodrigo had high praises for Gomez during her interview with Variety. She said:

I met Selena, and she was so kind. She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which I think is really important in this industry. All of us were in the limelight very young. … That can be taxing on your psyche and can bring about all these weird issues.

IMAGE - AP

