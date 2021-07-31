On Lil Uzi Vert's Birthday, Rapper Makes Interesting Revelation About His Age On Twitter

Celebrities are known to make new announcements or share their upcoming ventures as a treat for their fans on birthdays. Lil Uzi Vert, however, had an interesting revelation to make ahead of his birthday. The rapper revealed that he was a year younger than what everyone believed.

Lil Uzi Vert's revelation of his age on his birthday

Not just his fans and close ones, Lil Uzi Vert himself believed that he was turning 27 on Saturday. However, he expressed his surprise that he was a year younger than he believed as his mother found his birth certificate recently.

"I’m turning 26??? My mom found my birth certificate," he wrote with mixed feelings.

Wait wtf I’m turning 26??? My mom found my birth certificate ☹️😨 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 28, 2021

Netizens too were surprised about his revelation. Many of them wrote 'only a year of Uzi left', 'please don't turn 27'and more, over his previous statement joking about dying at 27.

pls never turn 27 pic.twitter.com/ohM3TtLU8V — kim (@kkdavillian) July 28, 2021

Only got one more year of Uzi left 😔😮‍💨😔😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ThOKJ4B25d — Psychedelic Renegade 🧠 (@BlvntsOverCvnts) July 28, 2021

In another tweet, when he actually turned 26 instead of 27, he wrote that he was 'feeling good' to feel 26.

26 and I feel good — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert had made headlines recently when he claimed that he was in the process of buying a planet. This was after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's girlfriend, musician Grimes posted a photograph of the planet, which was termed as ''WASP-127b, a gas giant exoplanet 1.4x larger than Jupiter orbiting a yellow dwarf star (like ours)!".

She wrote 'Apparently' the artist 'owns this planet'. He had then replied that he tried to 'surprise everyone' and that he was still working on it.

Grimes then tweeted that Lil Uzi Vert had completed the documentation for legally owning Wasp-127b. She had then written, 'this is huge', 'first human to legally own a planet'. Netizens were left surprised by the statements then.

Documentation almost complete for @LILUZIVERT to legally claim wasp-127b - this is huge! First human to legally own a planet https://t.co/GBizLOC1yq — Grimes (@Grimezsz) July 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert has acquired a big fan following, not just for his songs, but also his style that involves facial tattoos, facial piercings, and more. The rapper has featured on the Billboard 100, had been nominated at the 2018 Grammys for the Best New Artist category. He even won the MTV Video Music Award for Song of Summer for his first Top 10 single XO Tour Llif3.

