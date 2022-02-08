Oscar Awards 2022: Billie Eilish Bags Best Original Song Nomination For 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish‘s theme song for the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die hit the charts two years ago and was received well by the audience as well as critics. Ever since the track was released, the pop star and her brother Finneas O’Connell have been forerunners for the Best Original Song at Oscar Awards 2022.

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday and Billie Eilish bagged the Best Original Song nomination for the theme song which is also called No Time To Die.

Billie Eilish bags Best Original Song nomination

No Time To Die's music score was composed by award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and the theme song was sung by Billie Eilish. Eilish composed the theme song along with her brother Finneas O’Connell. The nominations for Oscar Awards 2022 were announced and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell bagged the nomination for Best Original Song. The previous two theme songs of the franchise Skyfall and Writings On The Wall by Adele and Sam Smith respectively were also nominated and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Here is the full list of Best Original Song nominations for Oscar Awards 2022-

Be Alive — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard) Dos Oruguitas — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto) Down to Joy — Van Morrison (Belfast) No Time to Die — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) Somehow You Do — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Stephen Lipson on Daniel Craig listening to 'No Time To Die' theme song for the 1st time

Music producer Stephen Lipson who worked with Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for the No Time To Die theme song, in an interview with CinemaBlend said that lead actor Daniel Craig didn't like the song initially. He said, "Listening to it as if I was Daniel, I realised that the climax needed to be enormous...I sat Daniel in the chair between the speakers, hit play and waited for his response. When the song finished he didn’t look up but asked to hear it once more."

Lipson added, "Barbara and I had no idea how he felt until the end of his second listening when he looked up at me and said something like, ‘That’s f*****g amazing.’ As soon as he’d approved it the wheels were set in motion and the news that Billie Eilish was doing the Bond theme song appeared everywhere."

(Image: @billieeilish/Instagram)