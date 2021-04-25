Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra Passes Away, PM Modi Condoles Demise

Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra passed away on April 25, Sunday. Mishra, who was undergoing treatment in Delhi's St.Stephen Hospital for complications that developed after he tested positive for COVID, was moved to Ganga Ram Hospital for want of ventilator, where he passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was 70 years of age.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles demise

After the news of his demise spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account to extend his condolence. "Have been extremely saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra Ji who left his indelible mark in the world of classical singing. The passing away of Mishra Ji, who was associated with Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to him in this hour of grief," he wrote.

शास्त्रीय गायन की दुनिया में अपनी अमिट छाप छोड़ने वाले पंडित राजन मिश्र जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। बनारस घराने से जुड़े मिश्र जी का जाना कला और संगीत जगत के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2021

Bollywood singers extend condolences

Earlier in the day, Bollywood singer like Salim Merchant also extended their condolences. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Merchant informed about the news. "Heartbreaking news- Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra Ji left us today. He died of COVID in Delhi." In a bid to introduce the veteran singer to his followers, he wrote, "He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana & was one half of the brother duo Pandit Rajan Sajan Mishra." He concluded with, "My condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

Heartbreaking news - Padma Bhushan Shri Rajan Mishra ji left us today. He died of Covid in Delhi . He was a renowned classical singer of the Benaras Gharana & was one half of the brother duo pandit Rajan Sajan mishra.



My condolences to the Family🙏



Om Shanti 🙏 — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 25, 2021

Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also tweeted. "My deepest condolence on the passing away of Pandit Rajan Mishra-the singing brother duo of Hindustani classical music- Rajan and Sajan Mishra. #OmShanti."

My deepest condolences on the passing away of Pandit. Rajan Mishra. The singing brother duo of hindustani classical music - Rajan and Sajan Mishra. #OmShanti 🙏🙏🙏 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) April 25, 2021

Who was Pandit Rajan Mishra?

Born and brought in Varanasi, Pandit Rajan Mishra along with his brother Pandit Sajan Mishra received classical music training under his father Hanuman Prasad Mishra, and the duo went on to make for themselves a name in the Khyal style of Indian classical singing. Not just in India, the duo also performed abroad and went on to be honoured for their contribution to the arena of music with the Padma Bhushan award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi award and the Gandharva National Award.

