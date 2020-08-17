Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj Passes Away In New Jersey, US At The Age Of 90

Music Legend, Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90. His daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed the news to PTI. He belonged to the Mewati Gharana, with his musical career spanning more than 80 years.

Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honors including Padma Shri (1975), Padma Bhushan (1990), and Padma Vibhushan (2000).

More details awaited.

Rest In Peace, Pandit Jasraj Ji 🙏. Forever grateful for everything your guidance lead to 🖤 #panditjasraj #rippanditji #sangeetmaartand — Shashaa Tirupati (@sashasublime) August 17, 2020

Jasraj turned 90 in January 2020. His first ever concert, was when he performed in front of Nepal King Tribhuwan Bir Bikram Shah in 1952. "The king told his men to announce that he has awarded me 5,000 gold coins. I was shocked, I couldn't believe it. I was sweating and I almost fainted, I was maybe 22-year-old then," Jasraj said in an interview with PTI.

The classical vocalist was using the Internet to teach music. "I teach through Skype. I suggest everyone to do it. I am walking with time and that's what one should do. I don't like when people say 'Woh zamaana achha tha' (Those were the good times)," Pandit Jasraj said.

Minor planet named after Pandit Jasraj, first Indian musician to receive this honour

A minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, was named after Pandit Jasraj, the doyen of Indian classical vocal music, in 2019.

International Astronomical Union (IAU) named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128), discovered on November 11, 2006 , as ''Panditjasraj''. ''Panditjasraj'' traverses the cosmos between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

"It was made official by IAU on September 23, followed by a citation," his daughter Durga Jasraj told PTI in 2019. The citation says, "Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj is an exponent of Indian classical vocal music. A life dedicated to music, Jasraj is recipient of many awards, honours and titles. His distinctive voice traverses remarkable four and a half octave."

With this honour, Padma Vibhushan recipient Pandit Jasraj has become the first Indian musician to join the galaxy of immortal composers like Mozart, Beethoven and Tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

"Blessed... in this honour one can experience only god''s grace," Pandit Jasraj said from the US.

As minor planet discoveries are confirmed, they are given a permanent number by IAU''s Minor Planet Centre. ''Panditjasraj'' minor planet can be seen on their official website with the number 300128, the musical maestro''s date of birth in reverse order (28/01/30).

(With PTI inputs)

