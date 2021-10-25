Palash Sen Gives A Message To Fellow Country Men As He Waves The Tri-colour

Singer Palash Sen recently took to his social media to send across a special message on unity amongst Indian citizens with his rock band Euphoria. The lead singer previously made a comeback with his band with their eighth album titled Sale. Check out the message sent by the singer.

Palash Sen on unity

Taking to his handle of the Indian microblogging site Koo, the 56-year-old shared a video of him waving the Indian tri-colour. Sporting white attire, the singer also conveyed a strong message to the citizens of the country about unity. The post was made in collaboration with his rock band Euphoria known for their 1998 hit song Dhoom. He wrote,

''Our country is greater than our families , our community or our religion.. United we stand.. And divided..? Well, phhir toh actually haar jaayenge doston!!''

More on Palash Sen

The singer leads a rock band called Euphoria which debuted in 1998. After going on a hiatus for several years, they announced their comeback by writing, ''Khabar phailaane ka time shuru... Stage sajaaane ka time shuru.. Gaana bajaane ka time shuru.. Jalwa dikhaane ka time shuru.. Aur BHASADH machaane ka time shuru..! Get ready ladies and gents!!'' They recently released their eighth album titled Sale featuring modern music combined with their signature 'Tongue in Cheek humour' style.

The band was formed in 1988 in Delhi by Palash Sen and his friends. The band shot to fame in 1998 with the success of their debut album Dhoom. Their song Dhook Pichuk went on to top several charts and made them a household name. With seven successful albums, the band soon became India's highest-selling artist and the highest-selling band.

Image: Instagram/@instadhoom