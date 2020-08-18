Pandit Jasraj Passes Away At 90, Anup Jalota Says 'Iss Yug Ke Tansen Chale Gaye'

Musical maestro Pandit Jasraj passed away on August 17. His daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed the news to PTI. Later, his family released an official statement that stated that he passed away after a cardiac arrest and was in New Jersey, USA, at the time of his death. Post the news of his demise, many celebrities mourned his loss.

Anup Jalota pays tribute to Pandit Jasraj

Mourning the loss of Pandit Jasraj, Anup Jalota said, "I pray to God that Pandit Jasraj receives the same homage and prestige in heaven as he did on Earth". He added, "Pandit Ji starts a different journey now, from here towards space. He will live on his own planet now". Further referring to a planet named after the musical maestro, Anup said, "He already has a home in the planet named after him, Pandit Jasraj Planet. He will shower his blessing on us from his new home". (Translated from Hindi)

An official statement released by Pandit Jasraj's family reads, "With profound grief, we inform, that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji breathed his last this morning at 5:15 am EST due to a cardiac arrest, at home in New Jersey, USA. May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit Ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

Pandit Jasraj Ji's family, and the students of Mewati Gharana. Bapuji, Jai Ho…".

Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri. The musician belonged to the Mewati Gharana and enjoyed a successful music career spanning over 80 years. Recalling his first concert for Nepal King Tribhuwan Bir Bikram Shah in 1952 in an earlier interview with PTI, Pandit Jasraj said, "The king told his men to announce that he has awarded me 5,000 gold coins. I was shocked, I couldn't believe it. I was sweating and I almost fainted, I was maybe 22-year-old then".

