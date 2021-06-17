Last Updated:

Paul McCartney's Birthday Quiz: Can You Identify His Iconic Songs Based On These Lyrics?

Paul McCartney's birthday quiz is here for all those who think that they know the prolific musician's work well. One can take the quiz and find out.

Paul McCartney has entertained as well as enthralled the music listeners of the world for several decades now. He is responsible for pieces of musical work such as Come Together, In My Life and The Long and Winding Road, amongst others. If you're someone who has grown up listening to Paul McCartney songs or are someone who has recently become a fan of the musician as well as his work, the following list of questions that are a part of Paul McCartney's birthday quiz may be of interest to you. All one has to do is match the lyric to the correct option from the list of possible Paul McCartney songs from the answers section. it may also include some of Paul McCartney's latest work as well. Read on for the same.

Paul McCartney's birthday quiz:

1) "You're asking me will my love grow
      I don't know, I don't know
     You stick around now it may show
     I don't know, I don't know"

a) My Love

b) Something

c) Stick Around

d) I Don't Know

2) "Baby, I'm a man
    And maybe you're the only woman who could ever help me
    Baby, won't you help me to understand?
    Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh"

a) Help Me

b) I'm a man

c) Something

d) Maybe

3) "We all know that people are the same whereever you go
    There is good and bad in ev'ryone
    We learn to live, when we learn to give
    Each other what we need to survive, together alive"

a) Tug Of War

b) Ebony And Ivory

c) Everyone

d) None of the above

 

 

4) " I'm in love for the first time
     Don't you know it's gonna last
     It's a love that lasts forever
     It's a love that had no past"

a) No Past

b) First Time

c) Gonna Last

d) Don't Let Me Down

5) "He wear no shoe shine
     He got toe jam football
     He got monkey finger
     He shoot Coca-Cola"

a) Monkey Finger

b) Come Together

c) Coca-Cola

d) None of the above

6) "Many times I've been alone
     And many times I've cried
     Anyway, you'll never know
     The many ways I've tried"

a) Alone

b) Many Times

c) The Long and Winding Road

d) None of the above

 

 

7) "There's nothing you can know that isn't known
      Nothing you can see that isn't shown
     There's nowhere you can be that isn't where you're meant to be
     It's easy"

a) All You Need Is Love

b) Nothing You Can See

c) It's Easy

d) None of the above

8) "When you told me
    You didn't need me anymore
    Well you know I nearly broke down and cried
    When you told me"

a) Anymore

b) Broke Down

c) When You

d) Oh! Darling

9) "Blackbird singing in the dead of night
    Take these sunken eyes and learn to see
    All your life
    You were only waiting for this moment to be free"

a) All Your Life

b) BlackBird

c) Waiting

d) None of the above

 

 

10) "There's nothing you can do that can't be done
   Nothing you can sing that can't be sung
Nothing you can say, but you can learn how to play the game
It's easy"

a) Nothing

b) Sing

c) All You Need Is Love

d) None of the above

Answers: 1-b,2-c,-3-a, 4-d, 5-b,6-c,7-a,8-d,9-b, 10-c

