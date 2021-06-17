Paul McCartney's Birthday Quiz: Can You Identify His Iconic Songs Based On These Lyrics?

Paul McCartney has entertained as well as enthralled the music listeners of the world for several decades now. He is responsible for pieces of musical work such as Come Together, In My Life and The Long and Winding Road, amongst others. If you're someone who has grown up listening to Paul McCartney songs or are someone who has recently become a fan of the musician as well as his work, the following list of questions that are a part of Paul McCartney's birthday quiz may be of interest to you. All one has to do is match the lyric to the correct option from the list of possible Paul McCartney songs from the answers section. it may also include some of Paul McCartney's latest work as well. Read on for the same.

Paul McCartney's birthday quiz:

1) "You're asking me will my love grow

I don't know, I don't know

You stick around now it may show

I don't know, I don't know"

a) My Love

b) Something

c) Stick Around

d) I Don't Know

2) "Baby, I'm a man

And maybe you're the only woman who could ever help me

Baby, won't you help me to understand?

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh"

a) Help Me

b) I'm a man

c) Something

d) Maybe

3) "We all know that people are the same whereever you go

There is good and bad in ev'ryone

We learn to live, when we learn to give

Each other what we need to survive, together alive"

a) Tug Of War

b) Ebony And Ivory

c) Everyone

d) None of the above

4) " I'm in love for the first time

Don't you know it's gonna last

It's a love that lasts forever

It's a love that had no past"

a) No Past

b) First Time

c) Gonna Last

d) Don't Let Me Down

5) "He wear no shoe shine

He got toe jam football

He got monkey finger

He shoot Coca-Cola"

a) Monkey Finger

b) Come Together

c) Coca-Cola

d) None of the above

6) "Many times I've been alone

And many times I've cried

Anyway, you'll never know

The many ways I've tried"

a) Alone

b) Many Times

c) The Long and Winding Road

d) None of the above

7) "There's nothing you can know that isn't known

Nothing you can see that isn't shown

There's nowhere you can be that isn't where you're meant to be

It's easy"

a) All You Need Is Love

b) Nothing You Can See

c) It's Easy

d) None of the above

8) "When you told me

You didn't need me anymore

Well you know I nearly broke down and cried

When you told me"

a) Anymore

b) Broke Down

c) When You

d) Oh! Darling

9) "Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these sunken eyes and learn to see

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to be free"

a) All Your Life

b) BlackBird

c) Waiting

d) None of the above

10) "There's nothing you can do that can't be done

Nothing you can sing that can't be sung

Nothing you can say, but you can learn how to play the game

It's easy"

a) Nothing

b) Sing

c) All You Need Is Love

d) None of the above

Answers: 1-b,2-c,-3-a, 4-d, 5-b,6-c,7-a,8-d,9-b, 10-c

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.