'Permission To Dance On Stage' Concert: BTS' V Promises To 'come Back Cooler' Post Injury

BTS' V took to social media platform to pen a heartfelt apology after sitting out from the 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert in California.

BTS

Touted as the frontrunners of the international K-pop boom, BTS' V issued an apology to his fans post band's concert in California. Earlier, news about the young singer being unable to perform after suffering an injury in the calf muscles saddened the BTS Army. Although he received heaps of good wishes from his fans hoping for his speedy recovery, V could not help but feel sorry about not performing on stage.

BTS' V promises to 'come back even cooler'

Marking their first physical concert since the beginning of the pandemic, the South Korean boyband BTS delivered an energetic performance at California’s SoFi Stadium for their Permission to Dance On Stage concert. While the members did not fail to deliver a power-packed performance, a member from the 'Maknae' line, V had to sit out for the concert owing to his injury. Following the concert, BTS' V, or Kim Tae-Hyung, took to his Weverse account to pen an apology letter to his fans who had come to see him perform. He wrote, ''I will come back even cooler. You guys bought expensive tickets, so I’m sorry I wasn’t able to deliver a good performance.''

For the unversed, the band is set to perform their Permission to Dance On Stage concert at California’s SoFi Stadium from October 24 to November 2. They will perform some of their biggest hits at their first live concert since the pandemic began. However, the group faced a setback when the band's label Big Hit announced that the young singer has sustained an injury in his calf muscles ahead of the first show. As per the doctor's advice, the singer is to be remained seated during the concert. 

BTS' ARMY react to V's apology

Fans of the band, fondly called BTS Army, took to their social media to send their support to the young singer and wished him a speedy recovery. Several fans also shared a video from the concert where V appeared sad whilst remaining seated. One fan shared the video and wrote, ''The way he is stopping his tears..oh lord Kim Taehyung you did exceptionally well today We are so proud of you.''

