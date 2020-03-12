Peter Jackson’s 'The Beatles' Documentary Gets September Release Date

Peter Jackson’s one of the most anticipated film gets a release date. It will be a documentary titled The Beatles: Get Back and will revolve around the band’s final years. Read on to know more about the whole Beatles story here:

READ |Who Meditates Where: Daenerys & Beatles Came To India, Rahul Abroad

Peter Jackson’s The Beatles’ documentary gets a release date

According to reports, Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back, which is named after one of the most iconic The Beatles songs, will be released by Disney in the theatres across the world on September 4, 2020. It is being said that The Beatles’ documentary is culled from 55-hours footage, which has been shot in early 1969. It will also work as behind-the-scenes for their album Let It Be.

READ |Here's How ICC Paid A Special Tribute To The Beatles On The 50th Anniversary Of 'Abbey Road'

It is also being said that the film will include some footage that has never been seen before, and will also have some audio clips from their sessions. The film will also have footage from the band’s 1969 rooftop concert in London. Jackson has stated that the film will be an ultimate fly on the wall experience that The Beatles fans would die for, and it will feel like a time machine has transported us back to 1969. We get to sit in the studio watching the four legendary members make great music together.

READ |Indian Jam Project Pays Tribute To The Beatles With A Desi Rendition Of 'Hey Jude'

Reports state that Ringo Starr is pleased with this and was seen talking about how back in the day, t was just them and hours and hours of laughing and playing music. He also stated that there was a lot of joy and stated that he thinks Peter will show that. Ringo Starr, the lead drummer of The Beatles, stated that there was a lot of joy and he thinks that Peter will show it in his film. He also thinks that this version will be a lot more peaceful and loving, just like the band was.

READ | The Beatles: Some Of The Best Songs By The Liverpool-based Rock Band

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.