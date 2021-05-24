Pink Feels Guilty For Not Helping Britney Spears After Watching 'Framing' Documentary

American singer-songwriter Pink admitted that she wished she was more supportive of Britney Spears when the two were first starting out and competing on the charts. Pink made the revelation during Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live while responding to a question from a fan, who asked whether she had watched Framing Britney Spears. In her response, Pink asserted that she had watched the documentary and that she "loves Britney", adding that all she knows is Britney is incredibly sweet and the former want her to be happy.

Explaining further, the 41-year-old singer added that she does not know the particulars of Spears’ case while expressing sympathy for the singer’s current situation. Pink also informed that she feels bad for not reaching out to Spears "back in the day". Pink also mentioned the media tore Britney while calling paps "scum". She concluded by saying that she wishes she would have reached Britney and gave her a hug. Pink's interview comes after she told People about the scrutiny they all faced and how "unfair" it was, especially when she was even labeled as an "anti-Britney" figure in music.

More about Britney Spears documentary

The New York Times documentary, which premiered via FX and Hulu on February 5, pulls back the curtain on the pop star's ongoing legal battles while throwing light on the #FreeBritney movement and the misogynistic media scrutiny she faced in the early 2000s. While many A-lister stars are speaking out in Britney's support after watching the documentary, the 39-year-old pop star has been reaching back out to her "empathetic and concerned" fans via Instagram about how she feels after watching the documentary. On March 30 in her first response to the film, Spears wrote, "My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!".

She had also written, "It takes a lot of strength to trust the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this da !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!".

IMAGE: PINK / BRITNEY SPEARS IG

