Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Ties Knot For Fifth Time; Marries Former Driver

Legendary British rock band Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters took to his social media to announce getting hitched with his former driver Kamilah Chavis. This would mark the veteran artist's fifth wedding. Check out the pictures of their wedding here.

Roger Waters marries Kamilah Chavis

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters, 78, took to his Instagram on October 14 to announce that he has officially tied the knot with his former driver Kamilah Chavis, 45. He also shared a series of pictures where he sported the classic black tux and his bride donned a beautiful white gown. They were also seen celebrating their marriage with a cake cutting ceremony. He shared the pictures with the caption, ''I'm so happy, finally a keeper.''

Fans appeared excited for him as many poured in congratulatory wishes to the British artist. Oen fan wrote, ''We love you! So so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations'' while another wrote, ''Congratulations, so glad to see you happy, as much you made millions of people happy. 👏'' Many also complimented his new wife as one fan wrote, ''She is so gorgeous!! You 2 look Fabolous🔥🔥'' and another commented, ''These pictures are gorgeous''.

More on Roger Waters and Kamilah Chavis

According to Page Six, Roger opened up about meeting his now-wife to Argentine media outlet Infobae in 2018. Chavis was Waters’ driver at the Coachella Festival in 2016 where Roger met her as he recalled, ''I actually met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago. She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me.'' He had also admitted feeling attracted to her as she would sit in the front of his car with his security.

The veteran singer also recalled making the first move on her by stating, ''One day I said ‘Excuse me,’ and she turned around.'' Roger took the change to say, ‘Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’ I saw a little reaction, and that was the beginning.''

Roger was married to English potter Judy Trim (1968 - 1975), British aristocrat Carolyne Christie (1976 - 1992), actor Priscilla Phillips (1993 -2001) and filmmaker Laurie Durning (2012-2015).

