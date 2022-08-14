'Pink Venom': BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rose & Lisa Exude Glamour In Fresh Poster; See

BLACKPINK is touted as one of the most popular South Korean girl groups, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Often dubbed the "biggest girl group in the world", the band has given several hits including Kill This Love, How You Like That, which had also broken three and set two Guinness World Records.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose & Lisa exude glamour in the Pink Venom poster

Currently, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming highly-anticipated pre-release track from ‘BORN PINK’, Pink Venom, which is dropping on August 19. Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped a first look at the four members, who could be seen posing together. YG Entertainment released the credit poster for the girl's group's upcoming release. Take a look at it here:

In the group poster, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa could be seen striking a pose while flaunting their unique hairstyles. The girls are all dressed in pink-coloured outfits teamed up with black leather pants and funky footwear.

BLACKPINK Official even released four teaser videos featuring four girls separately.

BLACKPINK Official further uploaded Jisoo's video.

BLACKPINK was on a short break and is making a comeback after two years as all the members were focussing on their solo projects. The girl gang will start its Born Pink World tour and recently they announced the schedule. The tour will kickstart in October in Seoul, South Korea.

