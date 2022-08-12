PM Modi Condoles 'exceptional' Singer Shivamogga Subbanna's Demise; 'was A Household Name'

Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna passed away after suffering a heart attack at a hospital on Thursday night. The 83-year-old musician was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing for his song Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta in the film Kaadu Kudure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to condole Subbanna's demise, mentioning he was a "household name for those who love Kannada music". Lauding his 'exceptional' talent, PM Narendra Modi further said he was pained by Shivamogga Subbanna's demise.

“The exceptional Shivamogga Subbanna was a household name for those who love Kannada songs and music. His works are admired and so are his efforts to connect gems of Kannada poetry with the present generation. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Several fans have also been pouring tributes for the departed soul, mentioning that his "unique voice will continue to mesmerise music lovers forever." According to PTI, a source mentioned, "He was admitted to Jayadeva Hospital in the city where he passed away."

Subbanna is survived by a son and a daughter. He is known for his work in the field of Sugama Sangeetha, a genre in which poetry in Kannada is set to music. He was also a singer with Akashvani and Doordarshan and had worked as an advocate.

