Post Malone 'very Excited' As He's Expecting His First Child With GF; Fans Congratulate

Rapper Post Malone is all set to achieve a humungous milestone in his personal life. In his recent interaction with TMZ, the Rockstar hit-maker, whose real name is Austin Post, revealed that he is all set to embrace fatherhood. The star is expecting his first kid with his long-time girlfriend, whose identity hasn't been disclosed by the rapper yet.

While candidly speaking about the new chapter of his life Post Malone revealed that he is 'extremely excited' to welcome a newborn. He asserted that it is time for him to take care of his health and body to walk on the path of parenthood. According to him, the rapper can only recall him being sad for most of his life. However, this good news has made him the 'happiest' he has ever been.

Post Malone said, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Fans say 'Congratulations'

For those unaware, Congratulations is one of the hit tracks released by the rapper and ever since the piece of the good news of Post Malone's first child has surfaced online, fans have taken to social media to chant the lyrics of the song 'Now They Only Say Congratulations'. A fan wrote, "I am so excited!! Congrats to Austin & his GF! He will be such an amazing dad!! Congrats @rriproarin on being the coolest grandpa ever! I wanna see some cute Posty baby crocs!!". Another said, "Congratulations! You're going to be an amazing dad". Take a look at the viral reactions below:

Post Malone is going to be a dad — and “now they always say congratulations!”#PostMalone



Source: #Billboard pic.twitter.com/UIAwCZ8gsG — The_TunesClub (@the_tunesclub) May 4, 2022

He's so gracious and kind to fans,and he's going to be a Daddy, a big Congratulations to you#PostMalone. https://t.co/EbsaEvQVlK — Shareel (@Shareel359) May 4, 2022

Post Malone is having his FIRST child! PAPA Posty #PostMalone — jj_officially (@jj_officially) May 4, 2022

Yeah posty is gonna be a dAd #PostMalone pic.twitter.com/hun4il9DEG — uncle Jason (@iamtwenty14l) May 4, 2022

can’t believe post malone is gonna have a baby with his gf- 🥲 so happy for him <3 — m (@fadedinthecloud) May 4, 2022

According to TMZ, a source close to the rapper have revealed that Post Malone and his girlfriend hosted a private party for their friends and family to celebrate the big news. Reportedly, the said party was organised in Southern California over the weekend. The insider also told the portal that Post Malone's girlfriend is not someone who loves to spend her life in the spotlight. The rapper and his ladylove have been reportedly building their life privately and are extremely joyous to mark a new beginning of their lives.

Image: Instagram/@postmalone