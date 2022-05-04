Last Updated:

Post Malone 'very Excited' As He's Expecting His First Child With GF; Fans Congratulate

Rapper Post Malone is all set to achieve a humungous milestone in his personal life. The Rockstar hit-maker is all set to embrace fatherhood soon.

Written By
Mamta Raut
post malone

Image: Instagram/@postmalone


Rapper Post Malone is all set to achieve a humungous milestone in his personal life. In his recent interaction with TMZ, the Rockstar hit-maker, whose real name is Austin Post, revealed that he is all set to embrace fatherhood. The star is expecting his first kid with his long-time girlfriend, whose identity hasn't been disclosed by the rapper yet.

Post Malone all set to embrace fatherhood

While candidly speaking about the new chapter of his life Post Malone revealed that he is 'extremely excited' to welcome a newborn. He asserted that it is time for him to take care of his health and body to walk on the path of parenthood. According to him, the rapper can only recall him being sad for most of his life. However, this good news has made him the 'happiest' he has ever been.

Post Malone said, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Fans say 'Congratulations'

For those unaware, Congratulations is one of the hit tracks released by the rapper and ever since the piece of the good news of Post Malone's first child has surfaced online, fans have taken to social media to chant the lyrics of the song 'Now They Only Say Congratulations'. A fan wrote, "I am so excited!! Congrats to Austin & his GF! He will be such an amazing dad!! Congrats @rriproarin on being the coolest grandpa ever! I wanna see some cute Posty baby crocs!!". Another said, "Congratulations! You're going to be an amazing dad". Take a look at the viral reactions below:

READ | Post Malone to be a part of Pokemon's 25th anniversary, will perform a virtual concert

According to TMZ, a source close to the rapper have revealed that Post Malone and his girlfriend hosted a private party for their friends and family to celebrate the big news. Reportedly, the said party was organised in Southern California over the weekend. The insider also told the portal that Post Malone's girlfriend is not someone who loves to spend her life in the spotlight. The rapper and his ladylove have been reportedly building their life privately and are extremely joyous to mark a new beginning of their lives. 

READ | Juice WRLD's 'Life is a Mess II' with rapper Clever released; also features Post Malone

Image: Instagram/@postmalone

READ | Cole Bennett teases possible collaboration between Eminem and Post Malone; read
READ | Post Malone to headline Day N Vegas musical festival in Vegas after replacing Travis Scott
READ | Netizens poke fun at The Weeknd; say he 'copied' Bobby Deol in new track with Post Malone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: post malone, austin post, now they always say congratulations
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND