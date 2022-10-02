Punjabi Singer Alfaaz Critical After Attack In Mohali, Honey Singh Prays For Well-being

Punjabi actor-singer Amanjot Singh Panwar, alias Alfaaz was attacked on Saturday, October 1. Reportedly, Alfaz was hit by a pick-up tempo outside an eatery on the Landran-Banur Road in Mohali, where he had gone to have dinner with his friends.

There was an argument between another customer and the eatery owner, over money. Alfaaz was requested to mediate but on seeing that the owner is not paying his money, the customer tried to flee with the eatery owner’s tempo. While fleeing, he hit Alfaaz and seriously injured him, reports quoted sources as saying.

Music industry comes together to pray for the well-being of Alfaaz

Meanwhile, rapper and singer, Honey Singh took to his Instagram account to share a picture, in which Alfaaz can be seen unconscious, lying on the hospital bed with a dressing on his head. Singh wrote, "My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night, whoever planned this, I won't let you go!! Take my words!! Everyone pls pray for him."

Alfaaz, and Singh have a decade-long association. They featured together in the 2011-hit release 'Haye Mera Dil'. Singh can be seen in Alfaaz's last post before the attack, uploaded on August 21.

Meanwhile, many from the music industry commented on Singh's post. Jassi Sidhu wrote, "Omg, sending my prayers to our bro Waheguru" while Amar Sandhu wrote, "Sending prayers my brother. " Girik Aman wrote, "Really sad. Mata Rani sab theek karegi. Jai Mata Di. Get well soon Alfaz bhai."