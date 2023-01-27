'Raataan Lambiyan' Singer Asees Kaur Gets Engaged To Goldie Sohel; Wishes Pour In

Asees Kaur, famous for singing the superhit romantic track 'Raatan Lambiyaan', has announced her engagement to singer Goldie Sohel.

Taking to Instagram, the musicians jointly shared a picture from their engagement ceremony that was held at a gurudwara. The couple was twinning in pastel blue and white traditional outfits.

Take a look at their engagement post below:

Soon after the Punjabi artists shared the happy news on January 26, wishes poured in from friends and celebrities.

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi took to the comments and said, "Congratulations to you both." 'Naagin' actor Tejasswi Prakash wrote, "Congratulations." Several other celebs including Mohsin Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Hina Khan and B Praak also commented on the post congratulating the soon-to-be-married couple.

About Asees Kaur and Goldie Sohel:

Some of the popular Bollywood songs sung Asees Kaur, 34, include 'Raatan Lambiyaan' (Shershaah), 'Ve Maahi' (Kesari), 'Ankh Lad Jave' (Love Yatri), 'Chogada' (Love Yatri), 'Bolna' (Kapoor & Sons), 'Tere Bin' (Simba), 'Makhna' (Drive), 'Hui Malang', 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' (Indoo Ki Jawani), 'Deedar De' (Chhalaang) and Panghat (Roohi).

Asees also has over 1 million followers on Instagram and over 327k subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Goldie Sohel's recent endeavours as a composer and singer-songwriter include songs like 'Aaja Ve', 'Baat Nahi Karni', 'Aankhon Hi Aankhon Mein', and 'Nafarmani'.

